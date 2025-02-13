My MIL Wants Money to Babysit My Child—Because He’s Not Her Blood

Many parents rely on family for childcare, especially when they both work. Lisa trusted her mother-in-law to help, but when she asked her to watch both of her children, MIL refused, insisting she was only responsible for her biological grandson. However, what happened next took an alarming turn, leaving Lisa shocked and seeking advice.

Lisa’s letter:

Hi Bright Side, My MIL babysits our 3 y.o. while we work. Yesterday, I asked her to also care for my son, 7, during summer break. She said, "My only duty is my grandson, I want $15/hour for your other kid... This is not a free daycare!" I told her she should be ashamed and left. At work, my son called in a panic, crying. I rush home and find that my MIL had left the house. My son was alone with his brother, and he had no idea what to do. I only found a note from my MIL, saying, "I told you this is not a free daycare!" I was shocked. I took my kids and left her house instantly. When I told my husband what happened, he looked at me and said, "She's right. You cannot force her to take care of a kid that is not even related to her. He's not her responsibility." Now I am even more furious. What do you think I should do? Lisa

Thank you Lisa for sharing your story. Here are some tips that can help you navigate through this situation.

Confront your husband about his lack of support.

Your husband's reaction is a major red flag. Instead of acknowledging that his mother abandoned a child, he sided with your MIL. This is a serious issue, as it suggests he does not prioritize the safety of both children equally. Have a direct and honest conversation with him about why this situation was unacceptable, and make it clear that as a father figure, he should be advocating for both kids. If he refuses to see your perspective, consider couples counseling to address his dismissive attitude toward your child’s well-being.

Set firm boundaries with your MIL.

Your MIL's actions were extreme and irresponsible, but she has made it clear she sees herself as responsible only for her biological grandson. If you ever consider letting her babysit again, set clear rules and expectations in writing. For example, if she is watching your 3-year-old, she must remain in the home at all times, and she cannot leave your child unattended. If she refuses to agree, find alternative childcare—her unreliability is a serious safety risk.

Consider cutting ties or limiting contact with MIL.

Leaving two young children alone with no warning was dangerous and cruel. She not only refused to help, but also actively put a child in distress to make a point. If she cannot be trusted to behave responsibly, it may be best to limit or even cut contact with her. This doesn’t mean banning her from seeing your younger child, but visits should only happen under supervision. If she asks why, calmly remind her of her own actions—she chose to abandon a child, and trust must be earned back.

Find an alternative babysitter and take control of childcare planning.

Relying on your MIL for childcare is no longer sustainable. Whether she watches only one child or not, she has proven to be unpredictable and willing to abandon kids if she feels disrespected. Start exploring other childcare options now—whether it’s a daycare, a trusted babysitter, or a nanny-sharing arrangement with another parent. If cost is a concern, look into community programs or summer camps that may offer affordable solutions. By taking control of childcare planning, you remove your MIL’s ability to hold it over your head again.