10 Real-Life Moments That Could Come From a Comedy Show

Real life has a knack for delivering moments that are stranger — and funnier — than anything you'd see on a scripted show. From awkward encounters to unbelievable coincidences, these true stories prove that everyday life can outdo even the best comedy show when it comes to unexpected laughs.

  • “I once was canoeing with my fiancé for the first time, and we were having a bit of trouble at first getting a rhythm going, so we were along the edge of the water, hitting the canal. This random couple was walking along the wall and said to his wife while pointing at us, ‘Ahh, canoeing, the true test of love.’ My fiancé and I burst into laughter for 20 minutes and then finally got our rhythm together.” © relghadban / Reddit
  • “We used to live in an apartment complex where the apartment buildings were arranged around a big pond. Every morning, I would take the dog for a walk around the pond. And frequently, I would hear the trash truck beeping, but never did I see it. I told my husband that it was weird that the trash truck came almost every morning. Well, one morning I was out walking and there was a big old red macaw sitting in his cage on his human’s patio and HE was making the trash truck beeping sounds I’d been hearing! Every morning, he was doing the trash truck beeping sounds!” © floridianreader / Reddit
  • "I once showed up to a mate’s house with a bacon and egg roll from maccas. He jokingly asked, “Did you get me one?” I did, and without saying a word, I pulled it out of the bag and threw it to him. The wrapping dropped off in midair, he caught the burger one-handed, and we both looked at each other in amazement. © peoplepersonmanguy / Reddit
  • "I was waiting at a road crossing with loads of other strangers, waiting for the man to turn green. A little girl on the other side of the road did the most accurate impression of the 'beep beep' that the crossing makes, so blind people know it's safe to cross, and the entire crowd of people just stepped into the road.

    I had seen her do it, so I stayed put, but I couldn't stop laughing. My girlfriend was confused. 50 adults pranked by one absolute genius 6ish year old. It was magical. It was really busy, so traffic was hardly moving, there wasn't a chance of being injured." © kingbluetit / Reddit
  • "I once checked in at a restaurant and gave the hostess my name to hold my slot. She then asked for my last name since the person below shared my first name. When I told her my last name, she looked at me like I was lying. The person below had my first and last name. She laughed and introduced us, and we took a pic. I’ve never met someone with my same first and last name since." © ghperry / Reddit
  • "I have a five and a half pound chihuahua. He’s about as intimidating as a bunny rabbit. I was walking him on the grass along the road. A couple of walkers were coming near me and my dog started barking at them, so I picked him up. The guy says, “Thank you for picking him up. We were really scared.” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • "Started college. Saw my brother's best friend on campus, from a distance. Hard to miss: Nate's 6'6", skinny, long brown hair. Fitting of our childish friendship, I straight up open-field tackle the guy. From behind. Blindsided. It's not Nate. I apologize, and sheepishly run away. Three hours later, a girlfriend from high school introduces her new boyfriend to a group of us. It's the guy I tackled. Danny. Super nice guy. We've been friends for 15 years." © The_amazing_T / Reddit
  • "I was in a supermarket in the fruit and veg section. Two women were arguing behind me. One says, "We should get this." The other responds, "No! We're getting this one! It's better, I should know!" The first, sounding upset, says, "Yeah, but-" the other interrupts and says, "You know I was a chef! I worked at KFC!" I had to go two aisles over so they didn't hear me howling with laughter." © NotEnoughPumpkins / Reddit
  • "A doctor walked in real fast, head down, went straight to the sink to wash his hands. While washing his hands, he said he had "great news." "You're pregnant". He turned around, looked at me, and said out loud, "Wrong person". I'm a 43-year-old male." © lifeless_clown / Reddit
  • "This was a couple of years ago, but I pulled up to a stoplight, and another vehicle in the next lane also came to a stop. The car is filled with what looks like high school kids. The kid in the passenger seat notices me, taps on his window, and starts doing the universal sign for rock, paper, scissors. I look at the light (which is still red) and immediately think why not and play along, so we start. 1..2..3..shoot and we tie. .1..2..3..shoot, we tie again. This keeps happening. All the young kids in the other car are involved and are screaming like "WOOOOOAAH" every time we tie. We literally got off like 15 rounds of rock, paper, scissors, and tied every single time until the light turned green. I'm still high from that and hope all those guys are doing well." © djbabel207 / Reddit

