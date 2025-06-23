Gigi and Bella Hadid Reveal Their Secret Half-Sister, People Say “Looks Just Like Bella Before the Nose Job”
In a world where family secrets often stay buried, Gigi and Bella Hadid made a surprising revelation: they have a 23-year-old half-sister, Aydan Nix. The news hit the headlines, and it didn’t take long for social media to buzz with reactions, especially over Aydan’s striking resemblance to her supermodel sisters. The internet couldn’t stop talking about how much she looks like Bella, and the comparisons kept rolling in.
A family connection revealed
Gigi and Bella’s announcement came after a DNA test led Aydan to discover her biological ties to the Hadid family. The sisters shared that Aydan was born from a brief relationship between their father, Mohamed Hadid, and her mother, Terri Hatfield Dull.
Gigi and Bella revealed, “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy... we first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms.” Since then, they’ve welcomed Aydan into their family with love and support.
A lookalike trio
A talented sister
Aydan, who graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2025, might be carving her own path in the fashion world. With aspirations to become a designer, stylist, and influencer, she’s already showcasing her unique style on social media. Fans are equally fascinated by her work and her undeniable resemblance to Bella, fueling even more curiosity about her future in the fashion industry.
“I see a resemblance to Bella,” said one online commenter, and judging by the buzz, it seems that Aydan’s striking looks are just as captivating as her supermodel sisters'. But as she continues to step into the public eye, it’s clear that she’s more than just a family connection—she’s a rising star in her own right.
Do you see the resemblance?
What do you think—do you see the striking resemblance between Aydan and Bella, like so many fans have pointed out? Are the comparisons justified, or is Aydan’s look uniquely her own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Stay tuned for more celebrity news, updates, and exclusive insights, all right here.