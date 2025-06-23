Gigi and Bella Hadid Reveal Their Secret Half-Sister, People Say “Looks Just Like Bella Before the Nose Job”

Gigi and Bella’s announcement came after a DNA test led Aydan to discover her biological ties to the Hadid family. The sisters shared that Aydan was born from a brief relationship between their father, Mohamed Hadid, and her mother, Terri Hatfield Dull.

Gigi and Bella revealed, “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy... we first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms.” Since then, they’ve welcomed Aydan into their family with love and support.