My Child Frightened Her Therapist With a Dark Truth, and Now We're Terrified

We recently received a letter from a reader sharing the ongoing challenges with her 8-year-old daughter. In the letter, she explained how Emilie’s behavior (names changed) caused an unexpected halt to her therapy sessions.

But things took a turn when she began waking up in the night, screaming about strange "shadows." It started as nightmares, but soon unsettling drawings emerged—dark figures and eerie symbols. Her parents sensed a disturbing change in her, a shadow that seemed to grow with each passing night, leaving them deeply concerned.

Emily had always been a quiet, introspective child, preferring books over the company of others. Her parents dismissed her behavior as shyness, content to let her find comfort in solitude.

There was no way Emily could have known these things. The therapist, visibly shaken, began researching on their own and confirmed the unsettling connections. Every detail Emily had mentioned aligned too perfectly with unsolved cases, right down to the most obscure specifics.

They had consulted everyone they could, but no one offered an explanation. Each night, Emily's presence grew more unsettling, and the air in their home felt heavy with an inexplicable weight. Deep down, they feared that whatever she had tapped into had crossed over into their world—and it wasn’t finished yet.

Emotional and behavioral signs of mental health concerns in children.

It's important to be aware of the emotional and behavioral signs that may indicate mental health issues in children. While it's normal for children to experience a range of emotions and behaviors, prolonged or intense symptoms could signal a more significant underlying problem. If these symptoms last for more than a few weeks, it is essential to have an open conversation with your child and consult a healthcare professional to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

Here are some common signs of potential mental health concerns in children:

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities: If your child suddenly shows little enthusiasm for hobbies, games, or activities they once loved, this could be a sign of emotional distress or depression.

Frequent tantrums or aggressive behavior: Outbursts of anger, irritability, or aggressive actions that happen more often than usual or seem disproportionate to the situation can be red flags for underlying issues, such as anxiety or behavioral disorders.

Persistent sadness or excessive crying: If your child appears unusually sad or cries frequently without an obvious cause, this could indicate depression or an emotional challenge they are struggling to cope with.

Excessive worry or fear: Anxiety can manifest in children as an overwhelming sense of fear or worry, even in situations that don’t seem threatening to others. Persistent anxiety may interfere with daily activities and their ability to enjoy life.

Avoidance of social situations or intense separation anxiety: A sudden reluctance to interact with friends, withdraw from social activities, or show extreme distress when separated from parents may be a sign of social anxiety, separation anxiety, or other mental health conditions.

Regression to earlier behaviors: Children may revert to behaviors typical of a younger developmental stage, such as thumb-sucking, bed-wetting, or needing extra reassurance. This can be a response to stress or emotional turmoil.

Inability to focus, restlessness, or hyperactivity: Difficulty concentrating, excessive movement, or impulsivity beyond what is typical for their age may indicate conditions like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or anxiety.

Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in helping children manage their emotions and behaviors, ensuring they grow up in a healthy, supportive environment.