I Ruined Our Marriage, Now I’m Shocked That She’s Better Off Without Me

He shared, “Once she was born, our marriage got tense. Lily always complained that I wasn’t helping enough with the baby or around the house. But she also seemed to expect me to just know what to do without ever telling me. It felt like I was stuck playing a game I didn’t know the rules to—and it was exhausting.”

Arguments became constant, sparked by the smallest things. John confessed, "It got so bad that one day, I yelled at Lily and told that her life would be so much worse without me.

To my shock, Lily didn’t yell or fight back. She quietly said she was done—and shortly afterward, we both filed for divorce.