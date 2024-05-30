Meghan Markle Receives Criticism for Wearing a Tight Dress: “She Needs to Cover Up”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently visited Nigeria, aiming to explore and connect with the culture. However, her wardrobe choices during the trip have ignited a heated debate online.

During an emotional speech at the Women in Leadership Summit, Meghan Markle expressed her heartfelt thanks for the warm reception she and Prince Harry received in Nigeria, even referring to it as “my country.” This declaration was particularly poignant given her recent discovery that she is 43% Nigerian, a revelation that has enriched her understanding of her heritage and identity. Wearing a striking red dress, Meghan engaged the audience, sharing how honored and inspired she felt to be among Nigerian women. Reflecting on her African-American heritage, she emphasized the importance of knowing one’s roots and how they profoundly shape one’s sense of self.

Sunday Alamba / Associated Press / East News

Meghan’s empowering message resonated deeply with the attendees. She encouraged accomplished women to reconnect with their origins and become role models for the next generation. Meghan stressed the importance of young girls seeing themselves represented in leadership roles, calling for a change in societal norms that frequently sideline women of color.

Sunday Alamba / Associated Press / East News

However, some people online felt that her dress wasn’t suitable for the occasion, “She needs to cover up. It’s always the spaghetti strap and strapless dresses.” One comment simply stated, “She really has no clue how to dress.” Another person wrote that her dress was “too tight around the stomach.” Some commenters even speculated that she might be pregnant.

Meghan didn’t just talk the talk; she walked the walk by fully engaging with Nigerian culture and connecting with its people. She attended a lunch with the Nigerian defense minister and even took part in a sitting volleyball exhibition match, diving into the vibrant life of Nigeria. At the luncheon, Meghan looked stunning in an elegant shoulderless white dress by St Agni. Her arrival at the officers’ mess was met with admiration, her radiant presence lighting up the room. Prince Harry, wearing a cream linen suit, charmed the guests as he stood by her side.

KOLA SULAIMON / AFP / East News

Meghan’s journey highlights the beauty of diversity and the power of embracing our common humanity. Regardless of her attire, she continues to inspire and uplift, demonstrating the significant influence one person can have in fostering a more inclusive and compassionate world.