Kate Middleton’s Brother Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to Her Amid Cancer Battle With Unseen Photo

Following the Princess of Wales’ shocking cancer diagnosis, her brother has come forward to show her support. James shared a touching message to his sister and an unseen photo of him and Kate when they were younger.

Courage in the face of adversity.

Recently, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, shared with the public that she is battling cancer and has started chemotherapy. This news has sent ripples across the globe, especially since she is the third royal to be diagnosed with the illness.

In a moving video, she expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during what she described as a particularly challenging time for her family. She recounted her recent surgery, initially believed to be for a benign condition, only to later discover the presence of cancer. Following her doctor’s advice, she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy, marking the beginning of her journey towards recovery.

Her brother shared a heartwarming tribute.

In response, her brother, James, took to social media to post an endearing childhood photograph of them, both donned hiking gear against a scenic mountain view. His message was a testament to their strong bond: «Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.»