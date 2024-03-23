Blake Lively Mocks Kate Middleton, Gets Criticized for Apology, «Shame on You»

Known for her sense of humor among other things, Blake Lively poked fun at Kate Middleton and the controversies around her to promote her brands. After the Princess of Wales revealed to the public her tragic diagnosis, the actress quickly apologized after receiving criticism. However, fans think the «apology» she shared is not enough.

Health rumors and digital dilemmas

The health of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been a topic of public speculation since she disclosed her need for abdominal surgery earlier in the year. This curiosity intensified when several prominent news outlets removed a photograph of Middleton and her kids, citing concerns over potential manipulation. Kate admitted to not being adept at photo editing, which did little to calm the media storm.

Blake poked fun at the editing scandal.

In a now-deleted post, Lively had shared an image that was clearly edited for comedic effect, featuring an oversized lemon tumbling from the heavens, a humorous nod to photo editing exaggerations. She posed for the photos as well, and they were used as promotional images for her beverage brands. «I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new...products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,» she captioned it.

The actress posted an apology.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote — «I’m sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.»