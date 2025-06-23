10 Men’s Fashion Trends That Are Pure Summer 2025
Men’s fashion seems to have got a playful upgrade for summer 2025, with more emphasis on comfort over strict tailoring, and a wider palette of colors. Things are more casual, and definitely more fun, to the point of daring. So if you want to upgrade your wardrobe and chuck the boring, now is the time. Here are the top trends for summer 2025, for you to put your best foot forward.
Summer 2025 means dressing your casual best.
Summer means fabrics like cotton and linen rule the roost, so make sure you stock up on well-fitted beachwear, although this time, the palette includes textures and patterns.
Sky blue seems to be the color of the season, as do other earthy colors. Accessorize with hats and if you have the inclination, going shirtless, or unbuttoned is becoming the norm.
Pinstripe, boxer-like shorts are in vogue.
The main trend in short is no longer tropical prints but more “boxer-like” prints like pinstripes, checks and even tartans. You may not actually want to wear boxers to the beach, but the idea is to look like you are. And if the boxers are cool enough, well, no one is stopping you this year.
Power suits are in, but with a modern or casual twist.
When it comes to men’s fashion, power suits are always in, although for summer 2025, there is a twist in formal dressing as well. The color palette for formal suits has given way to a wider range with greens, burgundy, tropical blues and other earthier tones ruling the roost.
Tailoring has become more relaxed, blurring the lines between formal and casual wear, so this is the best time to experiment with cut, color, patterns and textures. As long as it makes you look good, it works.
Skip simplicity and opt for patchwork with dark denims.
A simple shirt and jeans makes for the perfect casual day outfit, only 2025 summer fashion has got a lot more playful than plain shirts. First up, the denim trend is dark, so make sure to dig out those deep blues, blacks, grays and even greens when it comes to jeans.
For shirts, and even jackets and tees, it’s time to go back to your childhood, with patchwork. It could be something as simple as checked or patterned cutouts, or something far more playful. Either way, it’s time to jazz up a few shirts with patches, even if it sounds kitschy.
Deep V-necks and shirtless jackets make parties interesting.
While women’s fashion is veering towards the nudes and the sheers and the altogether missing, men’s fashion has remained more or less prudish over the years. For 2025 summer, there is a marked change, visible on catwalks like Armani and Prada, where jackets no longer need shirts.
While this is not a fashion trend you can adapt during business hours, it makes for great party fashion, as well as vacation looks. Skip the shirt under a waistcoat, or go for deep V-neck t-shirts that show off your chest and simply soak in the sun.
Polo T-shirts are all the craze for summer 2025.
Polos are in, with a vintage twist. This time, the striped polo has made a big comeback over plain or printed ones, so go ahead and raid your dad or even grandfather’s closet if need be. And if you can wear it over cargo shorts, in linen, and white or beige, you are summer 2025 ready, spot on.
Draping, not wearing a jumper, is a chic fashion statement.
Even the hottest summer days can turn a bit chilly given a blast of rain, or a welcome storm. Clearly carrying a light layer, be it a jacket, or a jumper is a good idea to keep yourself in comfort, especially if you have a day out planned. Instead of wearing the jacket and sweating the day away, try draping the jumper to make an Ivy League fashion statement. It’s all the rage on catwalks, so why not take a page from haute couture?
Add to it with a polo and a pair of shorts to keep the heat away, and the fashion in full swing. A pair of loafers, and some Ray Bans, and you are the complete preppy package.
Vintage dressing is in vogue, especially coastal cool.
If you picture Liam Neeson in one of his many Irish coast action movies, you know the kind of vintage fashion we are talking about. Grandpa coastal cool may not sound that chic, but honestly, it’s one of the hottest trends right now. Think lightweight shirting, rolled-up at the sleeves, turtleneck sweaters, textured pastel tees, and chunky boat shoes.
When it comes to belts, the snazzier, the better this summer.
Gone are the slim, same-colored, and barely-there belts of before. The catwalks of summer 2025 have been sprinkled with belts that do more than just keep your pants up. So while you can actually wear one over a jacket at a formal-do, it may be time to experiment on casual days or evenings out.
Meanwhile, feel free to experiment with textures, colors and even go big and bold with buckles. Cowboy chic is in, at least with belts.
Bootcut and barrel jeans over skinnies and straight fits.
Skinny and anti-fit jeans are no longer in fashion. While you may stick to your straight fits, the current jeans trend is to go for barrel jeans and bootcut. For the latter, think 70s flared bottoms, but with less of a diameter.
Accessories are also in, so feel free to dig out those statement pieces. As far as shoes are concerned, sandals, chunky loafers, and sneakers are perfect for 2025 summer, as is relaxed sportswear. So go ahead and dress casually, stylishly and fashionably, all while keeping comfort in mind.
