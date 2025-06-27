I Have a Horrible Feeling That the Hospital Gave Me the Wrong Baby

There were complications when my son was born, so they whisked him away from us for a while before we even saw him. It got really, really weird. They brought him back to us finally, and it’s so painful to admit, but I looked at him and crystal clear thought, “Whose child is this???” That thought? I’ve. Told. No. One. Ever.

I felt horribly guilty for that flash of a thought, but I couldn’t let it go. I was groggy and brainless from everything, but still it sliced through my mind. They tucked a super chubby, super ruddy, super lovable and squeezable baby into my arms.

But he looked nothing like any of my other kids when they were born. Or any of the other babies in the extended family. They were all fair skinned, slim and long. He was super pudgy, darker skinned and adorable, but I had a major brain disconnect when they handed him to me.