I Secretly Did a DNA Test on Myself—and Discovered a Scary Truth About My Family

Right now, your emotions might be all over the place, and that’s completely okay. Give yourself time to process everything before making any decisions about what to do next. If you feel safe, talk to your mom about how you’re feeling. She might be just as scared as you are, but one thing is clear—she loves you, and she didn’t want this secret to hurt you.

If you’re worried about your biological mother showing up, you can set boundaries now. If she ever does come back, you don’t have to let her into your life unless you want to. You have control over this situation, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now. Most importantly, be kind to yourself.

You’re going through something incredibly difficult, and you don’t have to figure it all out at once. Talk to someone you trust, whether that’s a close friend, a counselor, or even a support group. You don’t have to go through this alone. Whatever happens next, just know that you are loved, you are valued, and you are more than the circumstances of your birth. Your story is yours to write, and you get to decide what comes next.

Sending you strength and support,

Bright Side