«Looks Fake», Kate Middleton Is Accused of Editing Photo, She Responds

Catherine, the Princess of Wales shared an adorable family photo with her kids on Mother’s Day after her surgery. However, many people pointed out that something was wrong with the photo. Kate has now broken her silence on the matter and addressed the editing accusations with an apology.

The photo was shared by Prince William.

This Mother’s Day in the UK was made extra special with an uncommon peek into the personal world of the Princess of Wales. Taking a step back from public appearances for health-related reasons, she took the opportunity on this day to make a connection. A heartwarming photo showed her, at the age of 42, relaxing at her Windsor home. She celebrated this delightful day with her three kids—George, who is 10, Charlotte, who is 8, and Louis, who is 5. She shared a heartfelt note, thanking everyone for their support as she healed. This post, marked with the initial «C,» held particular importance because it was the first picture the royal family released following her operation on January 16. Prince William took the photo and he was credited for the same in the caption.

People pointed out that the photo had been edited.

The perfect photo caught the attention of people worldwide for the wrong reasons. Many pointed out that Kate was not only not wearing her wedding ring, but also the photo has been edited in several places. «...It looks like the face of Kate is added by AI... and the other children added individually too. Also, Kate’s fingers... looks odd... right hand has short nails and blurred.. left hand has longer nails... the whole picture looks fake...,» commented a person on the photo.



Four major news outlets withdrew the controversial photo. The Press Association, a key source for the Royal Family, took down the image, just like Reuters, the Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse had done the evening before. The Press Association had reached out to Kensington Palace to discuss the photo but reportedly did not receive a clear explanation.

Kate issued an apology.