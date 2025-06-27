My Stepson’s Late Mom Is Destroying the Family I Was Trying to Build

I asked my stepson to clean up his mess in the garage.10 min later, I heard a crash. Then a scream. Then a silence that felt too heavy to be harmless. I rushed outside and pushed open the garage door—and froze.

Inside, I found Caleb kneeling by a toppled shelf, holding an old voice recorder. “It turned on when it hit the ground,” he said. Then I heard it—his mother’s voice. Laughing, talking. She passed away years ago.

Since that day, he plays it constantly. Morning, night, whenever he’s alone. It’s like she lives with us now. I try to be patient. I know he misses her. But each time I hear her voice, it’s like losing my stepson all over again.

It took me years to build a close bond with him, to get him to call me “Mom”. And now, all those years of effort feel like they’re crumbling, unraveling because of that one voice. Is it wrong to ask him to stop? Or should I let her stay—through that tiny speaker—just a little longer? What would you do?