A Woman Shows 12 Chic Fall & Winter Trends That Look Fabulous on Every Size

This season, fashion is all about bold, unapologetic style that every woman can embrace, no matter her size. From vibrant, unexpected coats to sparkling sequins and statement prints, this season’s trends celebrate individuality and confidence. In this article, we’re showcasing the trailblazing influencer who redefine style for plus-size women, making it clear that fashion is for everyone.

Katie Sturino is a plus-size fashion pioneer who showcases bold fall fashion trends that every woman can rock.

Katie Sturino has become a cherished presence on Instagram, known for her humor and honesty about the challenges faced by plus-size women, including the limited availability of fashionable options in larger sizes. She proves that bold, trendy looks are for everyone, no matter their size. With a following of over 800,000, Sturino is a true style icon, bringing visibility to issues often overlooked in the fashion world and promoting fearless self-acceptance and body confidence for all.

1. Faux Fur Coats

Faux fur coats are making a fabulous comeback in fall/winter fashion, bringing bold fashion choices and cozy vibes to every wardrobe. As one of the standout 2024 fashion trends, these cruelty-free coats add instant glamour and fun to any autumn style. Whether you’re rocking a classic leopard print or going daring with neon hues, faux fur works for every body type.

HOW TO STYLE: For petite frames, a cropped faux fur coat keeps things proportional. Curvy gals can flaunt longer, belted styles to define the waist, and tall figures can go for oversized options for a runway-ready vibe. So, strut with confidence — faux fur’s got you covered!

2. Corsets

Corsets are back, and they’re not just for Renaissance fairs anymore! This fall, corsets are taking over street style, adding a touch of bold elegance to any outfit. Whether you wear them over a blouse, under a blazer, or even as a top on their own, corsets create that cinched-waist look everyone loves. And here’s the best part: corsets are now made with comfort in mind! HOW TO STYLE: For curvy figures, try a corset with adjustable lacing for a custom fit. Petite? Opt for a cropped style to avoid overpowering your frame. Taller? Layer a longline corset over a flowy dress for effortless chic. Embrace this 2024 trend, add a bit of edge to your fall wardrobe, and let your inner diva shine!

3. Double-Dose Denim

Total denim looks are back, proving that double (or triple!) denim is as cool as ever. This fall, denim-on-denim is one of the boldest 2024 fashion trends, and it’s surprisingly easy to rock. Try pairing a classic jean jacket with matching jeans, or mix different denim washes for extra dimension.

HOW TO STYLE: For petites, high-waisted jeans create the illusion of longer legs, while cropped denim jackets add balance. Curvy figures shine in belted jackets or fitted denim vests that define the waist. And for tall gals, a long denim coat layered over wide-leg jeans brings sleek sophistication. Denim is durable, flattering, and made for everyone — embrace the full denim dream!

4. Checkered Clothes

Checkered print is back and bolder than ever, giving fall/winter fashion a playful twist! As one of the standout 2024 fashion trends, checkered prints add flair to any fall wardrobe, instantly spicing up your autumn style. From oversized blazers to skirts and trousers, this pattern works for every body type. HOW TO STYLE: Petite? Go for smaller checkered prints on high-waisted skirts or pants to elongate your frame. Curvy ladies can rock larger checks on belted blazers to accentuate the waist. Tall? Try mixing checkered prints on a long coat for that wow factor. This bold fashion choice is here to make a statement for everyone!

5. Khaki Comeback

Khaki is back, and it’s not just for safari enthusiasts or cargo shorts anymore! This fall, khaki is making a serious style comeback, blending comfort with effortless chic. Whether it’s a structured trench coat, wide-leg pants, or a cozy khaki sweater, this earthy tone is incredibly versatile and looks amazing on everyone. HOW TO STYLE: Pair it with bold accessories — think chunky gold jewelry or a bright scarf — or mix it with deeper autumn colors like burgundy or forest green for a fresh, modern twist. Khaki’s neutral vibes make it the perfect canvas to let your personality shine. This season, it’s the new cool in fall fashion.

6. Bold Geometric

Bold geometric is back, turning fall/winter fashion into a playful art gallery! This 2024 trend is all about eye-catching shapes and colors that add instant pizzazz to any autumn look. Whether you’re rocking a funky geometric dress or a statement top, these patterns bring out your inner artist. Geometric style is all about making a statement and having fun. HOW TO STYLE: If you’re curvy, try a piece with diagonal shapes to create an hourglass effect. If you’re petite, small, simple patterns won’t overwhelm your frame. Tall? Go big and bold with oversized designs.

7. Swathes of Fabric

Get ready to bundle up in style because maxi autumn/winter coats are having a major moment! These swathes of fabric are perfect for chilly days when you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a cozy blanket— but way more fashionable. From classic wool to puffy quilted styles, these long coats bring drama and warmth to any outfit. Plus, they look stunning on everyone, giving that “mysterious movie star” vibe. Just throw one on over jeans or a dress, and voilà — you’re instantly chic! Say goodbye to shivering in short jackets and hello to feeling fabulously warm all season long.

8. Leather Trench Coats and Jackets

Leather trench coats and jackets are back, and they’re ready to add some serious edge to your fall wardrobe! These timeless pieces scream cool and bring a sleek, modern vibe to any look.

HOW TO STYLE: For petite frames, try a cropped leather jacket to avoid overwhelming your silhouette; it pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans for a leg-lengthening effect. If you’re curvier, go for a belted trench to highlight your waist and add structure. Tall gals? You can totally rock those longer lengths — go bold with a midi trench! Layer over anything from a cozy sweater dress to jeans and a tee, and you’ve nailed fall’s edgiest trend!

9. Striped Clothing

Striped clothing is back, and it’s here to make your fall wardrobe pop! This classic pattern is reinventing itself for 2024, showing up in bold colors and playful widths that add instant flair to any outfit. Stripes are also incredibly versatile for every body type. HOW TO STYLE: Petite? Vertical stripes are your best friend — they’ll give you that long and lean look. Curvy? Try diagonal or asymmetrical stripes to create a flattering shape. Tall? Go for big, bold horizontal stripes to make a statement. Whether you’re going subtle or striking, striped clothing is a timeless trend that’s easy, stylish, and fun to rock!

10. Coats in Unexpected Colors

Coats in unexpected colors are taking fall fashion by storm, and they’re anything but boring! Say goodbye to standard black and beige; 2024 is all about vibrant, bold hues that bring a splash of personality to your autumn style. From electric blue to cheerful red and even pastel pink, these colorful coats brighten any fall wardrobe.

HOW TO STYLE: Curvy figures shine in long, single-tone coats that elongate. Petites can go for cropped versions in lively shades to add height. Tall ladies? Rock oversized coats in standout colors for that runway vibe. This trend proves outerwear can be just as fun as what’s underneath!

11. Turtleneck Sweater

The turtleneck sweater is back and cozier than ever, reclaiming its spot in fall/winter fashion as a must-have for every fall wardrobe. This 2024 fashion trend adds instant sophistication to any style while keeping things warm and comfy.

HOW TO STYLE: For petites, a fitted turtleneck tucked into high-waisted jeans or skirts creates a streamlined look. Curvy gals? Try a chunky, slightly cropped turtleneck that highlights your shape. Tall? Opt for an oversized style paired with leggings or skinny jeans for chic balance. This classic staple makes staying stylish (and warm) a breeze!

12. Sequin Comeback

Sequins are making a sparkling comeback in fall fashion, adding glitz and glam to every fall wardrobe! Once reserved for special occasions, sequins are now a bold fashion choice for everyday looks, making 2024 all about shine. From sequin blazers to glittering skirts, this autumn style works for every body type. HOW TO STYLE: Petite? Opt for a sequin top or cropped jacket for a punch of sparkle without overpowering. Curvy figures dazzle in sequin wrap dresses that hug and highlight. Tall? Go for a full-length sequin skirt or wide-leg pants to make a statement. Shine bright and embrace this trend for a fabulously fun fall!