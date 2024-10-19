10 Nail Design Ideas to Transform Your Nails From Basic to Brilliant

The temps are dropping, which means it’s time to wake those scarves and sweaters from their summer slumber. To help you nail your fall look (pun intended), we’ve rounded up tips from the pros behind the manicures of celebs like Dua Lipa, Blake Lively and Adele. They’ve spilled all the details on the hottest nail art and colors we’ll be flaunting this season — whether you’re into sleek, minimalist manis or you love making a bold statement. Get ready to elevate your nail game, because this fall is all about turning heads! Ready to dive fingertips-first into cozy season vibes? Bright Side prepared the autumn trending nail designs you’ll want to keep an eye on.

1. Animal Print

Animal print for autumn is basically the fall equivalent of florals for spring, timeless, bold, and guaranteed to make a statement. This classic pattern has proven time and again that it’s not just a passing trend but a season staple. "Animal prints are definitely here to stay," says pro nail artist and OPI ambassador, Iram Shelton. "I've seen lots of zebra prints on the runway and leopard print is still massive, so I reckon we'll be seeing more variations of animal prints."

From subtle touches on cozy sweaters to bold, stylish nail designs, animal prints are ready to take center stage this fall. Experts predict their popularity will jump another 33% as the seasons shift, and honestly, it's no surprise. There’s just something about slipping into a fierce, wild print that feels right when the air turns crisp, and the leaves start to change. Whether you're rocking cheetah spots, zebra stripes, or even giving snake print a fresh spin, this trend is all about channeling your inner wild side while keeping that effortlessly chic vibe. So, unleash your fashion instincts and step into fall with a roar!

2. Aura Nails

Aura nails are still going strong this fall, offering a fun and personalized twist to your manicure. If you haven’t jumped on this trend yet, it’s time to get in on the action! Michelle Humphrey, a nail pro, who counts Dua Lipa, Blake Lively and Adele as clients, points out, "With celebs rocking this airbrushed look of late, this nail art trend is here to stay." The concept is simple yet stunning, think of a beautiful ombré effect, with one color gradually blending over the nail to create that dreamy, almost ethereal vibe. And it’s not just Michelle who’s a fan. Robbie Tomkins, another celebrity nail artist, saying, "I love aura nails and predict these will continue." This nail art is perfect for those who want a stylish nail designs that’s a little extra without being too over the top. Plus, it’s versatile, whether you go for soft, pastel hues or bold, vibrant shades, aura nails can be tailored to match your fall style perfectly. So, if you're looking for a way to spice up your mani this season, aura nails might just be your new obsession!

3. Burgundy Red

Red nail polish has been sneaking up to steal the spotlight from the glazed pink craze, and as we head into autumn, this classic hue is going even darker. “Burgundy will be a big hit this year. We saw lots of reds last year, but this deep shade is staying. It’s so sophisticated and anyone can rock this color. Chanel’s Rouge Noir is an icon for a reason,” says nail pro Iram Shelton. And she wasn’t alone in this prediction. Merlot and cherry reds were already making a strong comeback for fall, with the Fashion Week runways brimming with rich, dark shades like black cherry and merlot. So, get ready for those vampy vibes, because these deep reds are about to take over!

4. Naked Nails

If you're all about that minimalist life, naked nails are totally having their moment right now. "Less is more at the moment," says Michelle, who’s loving the look of nails that appear natural but have a little help. Her secret weapon? Essie’s 'Good As New', a ceramide-infused formula that gives nails a subtle boost without looking overly done. "I don’t think the sheer and milky neutrals will be going anywhere in autumn, as they're such a chic, fresh, classic that work for everyone," agrees a top nail artist Harriet Westmoreland. A luxury manicurist Julia Diogo is also on board with this trend, noting that clean, glossy nails are going to be big this autumn and winter. "People are still really stripping back, and it’s lovely," she says, suggesting neutral shades that complement your skin tone. A nail artist and educator Jess White backs her up, explaining that the minimalist approach is all about using super sheer polishes like OPI’s 'Put It In Neutral' to create the illusion of perfectly natural nails. "It's like having your own nails, but enhanced and perfected," she adds. So, if you’re into that effortlessly polished look, these barely-there nails are the way to go!

5. Metallic Effect

Another trend that’s taking the nail world by storm is metallics and chromes. “We’ll be seeing more metallic,” says a luxury manicurist Georgia Rae, with Robbie chiming in, “all shades of chrome will be a key trend this coming season.” Ella’s on board too, predicting the continued rise of metallic and pearl finishes into the fall. The great thing about this trend? You can go all out with a full-on metallic mani or just add a touch of shimmer as an accent. “Metallics and mirror nails are fun, interesting and can be as simple or as complex as you want them to be,” says Iram. “I love a solid silver nail. It’s so chic.” And if you’re feeling extra creative, why not mix in another hot trend like animal print for a double dose of cool? The possibilities are endless, so get ready to shine this season!

6. Sheer Shades

Sheer shades and jelly finishes might scream summer, but don't pack them away just yet, they’re sticking around to keep things soft and subtle for the upcoming season. "Sheer shades will continue to be big as we move into autumn and winter," says Robbie. However, we’re leaving behind the peachy pinks of last year’s lip gloss mani trend. Instead, get ready for sheer, smoky grays, mossy greens, and rich coffee-toned jelly shades to take the spotlight. Neutrals are also still having their moment, with creamy whites leading the charge, cue the coconut milk nails trend. Celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey has seen a surge in requests for sheer, milky-white nails. "The sheer white nail looks super clean and contemporary," she says. To get the vibe, she suggests using Essie’s Allure or Arctic Jelly Gloss for that chic, barely-there finish. So, if you’re into a delicate, understated mani, these sheer and jelly shades are your go-to for fall!

7. Autumn Frenchies

“Dark French tips on a sheer natural base, like a sleek black tip, are having a major moment,” says top nail artist Harriet Westmoreland. She describes them as “delicate but with a bit of edge.” And if you’re going for that effortlessly cool look, Harriet predicts the “cool girl” nail shape will be a long almond, giving a nod to the grunge trend. For a deep French twist, she recommends shades like OPI’s ’Lady in Black’ or ’Malaga Wine’. But don’t worry, if you’re into shorter nails, squoval micro Frenchies are the perfect option. Luxury manicurist Julia Diogo agrees, predicting that everyone will be asking for dark-colored French tips this season. “Olive green frenchies will be very cool,” she says, or you could try rich shades like rouge noir, black, brown, or deep forest green. Georgia jumps in, expecting to see neutral bases paired with fun twists on the classic French tip, think chocolate or pistachio tips for something fresh and different. And French tips aren’t stopping there. They’re getting a remix this fall. Jess points out that with autumn approaching, we’ll see playful takes on the traditional Frenchie. “Side French tips and reverse French tips have gained popularity as they offer a playful and refreshing take on the traditional style,” she explains. So whether you’re feeling edgy, grungy, or just ready to switch things up, French tips are the trend to keep your eye on!

If you find yourself torn between minimalist vibes and maximalist flair, monochrome nails might just be your sweet spot. The black-and-white color palette keeps things sleek and simple, but the sky's the limit when it comes to adding patterns and designs. "I think we’ll be seeing lots of monochromatic nail looks," says Iram. Jess agrees, adding that as winter approaches, dark nails are going to be all the rage. She also predicts that "striking monochromatic" styles will be huge this season. So, if you're looking to balance simplicity with a bit of drama, monochrome nails are the way to go!

9. Glossy Black

BlackBerry nails are making a major comeback, and they’re set to carry us straight into autumn in style. Darker shades are definitely going to be a hit this season, with glossy black nails leading the pack. Honestly, you just can’t go wrong with that sleek, polished look. Pair Gucci Beauty’s Crystal Black nail polish with perfectly manicured nails, and you’ve got yourself a chef’s kiss moment. Whether you’re keeping it simple or going full glam, BlackBerry nails are the chic fall trend you won’t want to miss!

10. Espresso Trend

Latte nails sparked our love for the brown color palette last summer, with those warm, cozy hues that felt both sun-kissed and comforting. But as the temperatures drop and the days get darker, Sabrina Carpenter has us all switching from latte to espresso. This fall, expect those brown shades to evolve into rich, snuggly tones like mocha, chestnut, and hot chocolate. Think caramel, toffee, and creamy shades that exude both warmth and sophistication. Manicures inspired by our favorite seasonal drinks have been huge this year, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down. This fall is all about the chocolatey browns, and there’s plenty of room to play around with the gradient, whether you're feeling lighter beige or deep, dark espresso vibes. Neutral tones like beige, tan, and warm browns are going to be everywhere this autumn, so if you're into that cozy, sophisticated look, brown nails are the way to go!