10 Biggest Nail Trends for Fall/Winter 2024-2025

As the weather cools and we seek a cozier atmosphere, manicure trends undergo a significant transformation. This fall and winter, the nail art world is embracing some truly exciting and bold new designs. We’ve rounded up the top manicure trends you need to know to finish 2024 in style and welcome 2025 with a trendy, fashionable flair.

Negative Space — Minimalist Edge

Negative space nail designs are all about leaving parts of the nail bare or using a clear polish to create geometric shapes or patterns. This minimalist trend gives your nails a modern, futuristic vibe, making it ideal for those who want something different yet still elegant. You can play with different shapes and colors, incorporating metallic lines, florals or small dots to enhance the design. Negative space nails are versatile and perfect for a clean, fresh look.

French Manicure Reimagined — Modern Classic

The classic French manicure is being revamped for 2024. Instead of the traditional white tip, nail artists are playing with color—dark reds, blacks, and even metallic tips are trending. You can also expect to see thinner or asymmetrical tips for a more modern take on this elegant style.

Iridescent Pinks — Soft Femininity

Iridescent pink nails are a standout trend for Fall/Winter 2024, offering a soft, feminine look with a magical, color-shifting finish. These shades move between pink, lavender, and gold, creating a glowing, multidimensional effect. Perfect for both casual and formal outfits, iridescent pinks add a playful yet elegant touch to any look, making them ideal for the festive season. Their subtle shimmer brings a dreamy vibe to your manicure while staying effortlessly chic.

3D Embellishments — Bold Statement

For a bolder, more daring trend, 3D embellishments are big this season. Rhinestones, pearls, and even textured elements like gold flakes or small chains are being added to nail designs. These embellishments turn a basic manicure into a statement piece, perfect for those who want their nails to stand out during the winter festivities.

Metallic Accents — Subtle Glam

Metallics are staying strong this season, but instead of full metallic nails, subtle accents are in. Think chrome tips or geometric designs with silver or gold details. They add a hint of glam without overwhelming the look, making them versatile for both casual and formal settings. Pair metallics with dark or neutral base colors for a chic, modern twist.

Burnt orange — Warm & Cozy

Burnt orange is one of the season’s standout shades, offering a warm, vibrant alternative to more muted fall colors. This rich hue resembles autumn leaves and is the perfect balance of bold and wearable. Burnt orange nails bring a sense of coziness and warmth to your look while still feeling fresh and modern. Pair it with a matte finish for a more subdued effect, or go glossy to really make the color pop.

Matte Finish — Sleek Sophistication

Matte nails are a timeless trend, but for fall/winter 2024, expect to see them in rich, moody shades. Colors like navy blue, charcoal, and wine red are getting the matte treatment, offering a sophisticated, understated vibe. Stay away from extra glossy finishes this season, because a matte topcoat will instantly elevate your look, making it sleek and perfect for colder weather.

Plaid Patterns — Chic & Classy

Plaid is a timeless fall pattern, and now it’s extending beyond clothing and accessories to nail art. This season’s plaid nail trend involves intricate designs in colors like burgundy, black, and beige, adding a chic, seasonal touch to your nails. The design can be as simple or complex as you like—think thin lines for a subtle plaid or bolder stripes for more contrast. Plaid nails offer a playful yet stylish option, perfect for embracing fall’s coziest aesthetic.

Brown Hues — Warm Neutrals

Warm brown tones are the season’s unexpected favorite, ranging from chocolate to caramel and taupe. These shades complement the cozy fall aesthetic while providing a neutral base that works with almost any outfit. Whether in a glossy or matte finish, brown nails bring warmth and subtle elegance, perfect for both day and night looks.

Velvet Nails — Luxurious Texture

Velvet nails are making a comeback for fall/winter 2024, with their soft, luxurious finish. This trend creates a textured look that catches the light beautifully, mimicking the fabric it’s named after. Deep jewel tones like emerald, burgundy, and sapphire are perfect for the colder months. Pairing these shades with a matte topcoat gives the nails an even richer, velvety appearance.