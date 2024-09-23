Fall is here! These 14 products will prepare you for the cozy nights

Are you excited to say goodbye to extremely hot temperatures and welcome cozy atmospheres, wearing your hoodie and cooking s’mores? Fall is here and there is no better time to start thinking about your next purchases. And we are here to help you realize your needs.

1. Tabletop s’mores maker that makes you feel like you’re having a campfire. This electric flameless heater requires nothing but an outlet to start making perfect golden brown s’mores. It includes 2 stainless steel forks to keep hands safe from the heater and 4-compartment trays that allow accessibility to share your ingredients with everyone at the table.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is our new favorite family night treat! Super easy to use and assemble, our kids love it! It makes me feel a little more comfortable since there is no actual fire. Will definitely be using this for game nights too in the future. Easy to clean as well the tray come apart. @Megan A.

2. Pumpkin spice coffee pods made with arabica coffee and flavorings. If you love the smell of cinnamon and nutmeg in your coffee, this flavor is for you. The pods work with Keurig coffee machines and deliver a deep, full-of-aromas flavor. The coffee is 100% responsibly sourced, meaning that it is grown and sold in adherence to a credible sourcing program.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Great taste without being overly sweet. If you like Caramel Vanilla mixture, then you will like this. The caramel vanilla cream coffee is quite flavorful and just the thing when you want something other than a plain cup of joe.

This Green Mountain Caramel Vanilla is sweet on the nose but not sweet tasting, a combination I appreciate. I don’t actually like a sweet coffee. This has just a hint of taste, but a great aroma. @Jor El

3. Ergonomic handheld rakes that allow you to clean fall leaves quickly and hassle-free. They also protect you from stinging nettles, rosebushes, and weeds. After you’ve used them, you can place one rake onto the other and store them easily. They also are the ideal gear for fruit picking, spreading mulch, feeding leaf shredders, and even as a hygienic pet mess clean-up tool.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am pleased with the leaf claws. I am able to pick up a pile of leaves in half the time and effort. They are sturdy. My hands are small but constructed in a way they fit my hands as well as my husbands. Highly recommend. @joyce

4. Bounty loaf pun made of durable cast aluminum to achieve the most crisp, intricate cake detail possible. Its heat conductivity ensures controlled, even browning of cakes and treats. With a nonstick interior, it ensures fine details are baked right into the cakes. It is safe to use in an oven up to 400oF. You can add up to 6 cups of mixture.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: This pan is so beautifully detailed and durable. It didn’t require any extra steps in the baking process, and my banana bread came out amazing! We will be using this throughout the holiday season, especially for fall. @Annie

5. Long-sleeved knit sweater that is loose and warm, perfect for a chilly fall day. It features two pockets and comes in various sizes, from small to XX. It’s super soft, cozy, and flattering on all body types. You may wash it in the washing machine in a laundry bag for added safety. Don’t add any bleach, though, and make sure to air dry.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Very nice sweater for the money. It was a little longer sweater than I normally wear but loved it so much I decided to keep it. It is a warm sweater and will be perfect to wear out to a restaurant but also to wear grocery shopping, etc. can’t go wrong as long as you love a longer sweater.

I ordered the XL size. The sleeves were a little long but turned up the cuff, and it is perfect. I weigh 195 and am 5:4"tall. @Gayla

6. Cauldron serving bowls that will make your Halloween decorations stand out. The witch-like ambiance is an addon as the bowls serve a practical purpose, too. You can serve guacamole, salsa, and other sauces next to your charcuterie board. The rack measures 22×4.72×11 inches, while each cauldron is 5.5×4 inches.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: Filled cauldrons with candy for home use. We took some of our family to Hershey Park in October, and we saw them as decorations in a restaurant in Chocolate World. I was so glad I had mine at home! @Mom of three

7. French press coffee makers are preferred by many coffee enthusiasts because they preserve the coffee’s natural oils and flavors. It is made of high-quality borosilicate glass and is resistant to thermal shock and can withstand high temperatures. The glass carafe can be easily taken apart for a thorough cleaning. Certain parts, such as the plunger and filter, are dishwasher safe.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I like that it works and presses the coffee without getting any grinds into the coffee you drink. The design is well-made, and the coffee tastes great. I highly recommend for a personal 2-3 cup coffee press, super good for when you have guests and each person can make the coffee as strong or as weak as they like it. The press can come apart for simple cleaning. @P96

8. Slow cooker that fits up to a 6-pound roast that serves 7+ people. The non-stick ceramic coating requires less effort to clean by hand while the glass lid is dishwasher safe. You can program it to cook on high speed with 4 or 6-hour selections or on low speed with 8 or 10-hour selections. Once the food is ready, it automatically shifts to a warm setting to keep the food at the perfect serving temperature.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Have only used it once since receiving it, but so far I love it. It replaces a smaller crockpot (5 1/2 or 6 quart) that we’ve had for many years. You could no longer read the countdown timer and the handle on the lid broke, so it was time for a new crockpot.

I like the larger size, the lid fits well, and the display is easy to read. First thing cooked, (pulled pork) turned out great, so very happy so far. Time will tell how long it lasts! @Tom Palmer

9. Corded hand blender with a 4-point stainless steel blade that quickly blends ingredients for smoothies, milkshakes, soups, hummus, and much more. It comes with a 3-cup capacity blending jar you may use to serve food. It is easy to use with the variable speed trigger switch and includes a removal pan guard to help protect your cookware.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: This has been great. Wish I had bought one long ago. The small size makes it easy to grab and use. It has a *lot* of power.

It whips to a merangue quicker than my stand mixer, and thickens things quickly. Variable speed by squeezing the handle trigger is ready to control. Good price. @Herenhappy

10. Ceramic pumpkin dish that is highly scratch-resistant. You can cook your food in the dish and transfer it directly to the dinner table. It features comfortable handles for easy maneuvering. You can put it in the microwave, freezer, broiler, and oven. It can withstand temperatures up to 572°F. It will not absorb moisture and diffuses heat gently, retaining it exceptionally well.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have these in the smaller size and use them for soup, chili, and individual casseroles. This larger size is useful as a small serving dish or a larger soup bowl, but I find the smaller size more useful. The deep, beautiful orange color and the lovely shape enhance my neutral table setting and always bring a smile to the faces of those it sits before. It is especially sweet and cozy for autumn. @Anon

11. Fall gel nail set that includes 6 colors, including autumn yellow, red, burgundy, and glitter orange gold. Actually, there are different color sets you can choose from. Each nail polish lasts for 28+ days with perfect shine under proper application. If you add a base coat and top coat and put it under LED/UV light, leave it for 60–120 seconds.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: If you are here because you need a nice gel polish that is easy to work with. Look no further — Beetles win! It goes on smoothly and if applied well, no peeling.

Added bonus, the colors are so thick and rich. I’ve been doing my own manicure for months now, and if I don’t tell others, they don’t know. These polishes help me achieve the salon look. @Miss Anonymous

12. Bathtub tray where you can lay your drink, food, book, candles, and snacks. It even has a special spot for your phone so it stays safe over the water. It is crafted from moso bamboo wood and coated with waterproof lacquer, making it durable and stylish. With this tray, you can transform every bath into a spa-like retreat and celebrate the joy of thoughtful gifting.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: Seems sturdy, slides open to expand smoothly. There is rubber under the edge that touches the tub to prevent scratches. Good price. A little orangey in color for my preference, but looks exactly like the photos so can’t complain. @Brooks

13. Pop-up bubble tent that requires no assembling. Simply pop it up, secure it, and enjoy the personal space to the fullest. You may secure it down to the ground with sandbags or guylines. It is quite spacious and comfortably fits 2–3 people. The window on the top provides ventilation to allow fresh oxygen in, along with waterproof covers to protect against rain or snow.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve been using their 12×12 for my picnic business in Utah and once you get the hang of it, super easy to set up and put away! One thing is that the plastic is sensitive to colder temperatures. During my first year, I already have a lot of holes on it that I just put clear tape over.

When it rains, water is coming in from the seams on the ceiling part. It comes with a ceiling cover that I could put on to see if it helps since I am past on my warranty for the 12×12. @Mayra Serrato

14. Oversized wearable blanket that is the perfect piece of clothing for these cold autumn and winter nights. It is ideal for women, men, and children of all ages. Don’t worry about slipping or sliding sleeves. It doesn’t drag on the floor, either. It’s double-layered with luxurious fleece microfiber on the outside and premium fluffy sherpa on the inside.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am obsessed with my Comfy! It is so cozy and the color is so vibrant and pretty! I’m someone who loves to lounge on the couch with a blanket, and this was the most perfect gift for me. It’s so soft, oversized, and the hood is definitely a bonus! It’s also really good quality! @Laura

Fall isn’t only a period where people prepare from Halloween and Thanksgiving, but also the ideal time to clean your house deeply. All those BBQs you had during the summertime and nights with friends at your house have left their mark. So, maybe you need a few specialized products to get rid of all the dirt.