I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05
15 products that will help you dive into spring cleaning
Most of you probably do some cleaning around the house every week. But how often do you clean your makeup brushes or the garbage disposal? Do not worry if you just realized that you need to do some deep cleaning because we have gathered the most essential items for you.
1. Keurig cleaning pods use a proprietary cleaning formula that cuts through and eliminates these residues, bringing taste back to normal. Simply brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod and then one large cycle with water-only. It is 100% safe and toxin-free.
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- It’s got all the build up gunk out of my keurig perfectly. I ran 1 full tank of distilled vinegar and water thru first until the tank was empty and that got a lot of the build up out of the machine. I thought it was pretty much clean so I ran 1 full tank of water to rise away the vinegar smell. Then, I used the cleaning K cup last and it was for sure the finishing touch.
Sure enough there was a little build up still inside the machine and this cleaning K cup flushed the rest out which was so satisfying and reassuring to know that I, for sure, got it all out. I followed up with pure water again twice after to make sure the water was clear and clean. @Miller
2. Garbage disposer cleaner that eliminates build-up and smells in kitchen sinks and drains. The foam scrubs the disposer’s sidewalls, blades, and under splash guard. You can use it even daily. Read the instructions carefully before using the product.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- These packets are easy and convenient for cleaning the garbage disposal. I usually run ice, baking powder and vinegar through mine with some lemon slices through. But this is way easier.
It has the same scent as running lemons through, I am usually pretty sensitive to chemical smells in cleaning liquids. But this is pretty good. The directions say to use 1 package. This means the foam doesn’t escape the drain. @NMMo
3. Damp dusting sponges that are easy to hold. The groove is designed to effectively clean and capture dust, debris, and hair. It is ideal for cleaning blinds, baseboards, taps, window track recesses, railings, mirrors, hair, glass, and ceiling fan blades. Just rinse with water and reuse.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- This little sponge duster works great. It picks up the lint, dust, gunk and fuzzies the other sponges/dusters leave behind. It worked great on my countertop. In the photo(s) I had just done some baking and my sink was dirty, so I tried it out on the sink, it did a great job of getting the gunk off the sides, corners and bottom of the sink.
It comes pre-moistened. When you are finished with it, you just rinse it with water. Leave it to dry in a standing position, and then moisten it again before it’s next use. @Fuzz14
4. Interior cleaner and protectant that works on leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood. The formula contains blockers that help shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight to help prevent cracking and fading. It leaves no residue, grease, or oil.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I purchased this to use as an interior cleaner for my car. The item arrived as described, the spray nozzle works fine, and I personally feel like it’s a good value. As far as its cleaning properties, I would say it does a good job. I’ve used this by spraying it onto a microfiber cloth, brush, and directly on some areas.
I haven’t used it on glass yet, but I imagine it would work well as intended. Now I purchased the scent “fresh” and it is absolutely AMAZING. I would say it’s one of the best things I’ve ever smelled in my entire life. It’s definitely a fresh and clean scent, and makes me think of how my car smelled when first purchased. @rosesinjune
5. Pumice stone toilet cleaner that also works on BBQ grills, swimming pools, and bathtubs. It is made from recycled glass materials. It can be sharpened into different shapes so you can clean narrow edges and corners. Just wet the stone first for 15 to 20 seconds.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I was surprised this worked so well! It feels hard but once you start subbing it feels kinds of soft. So it does wear down quickly. My stains are in the bottom of the bowl where there’s lots of groves and crevasses, so it’s a bit difficult to get all of it with this as it’s boxy, it’s almost like I need a flat flexable one with a pumice on one side. All and all got a good bit of the hard stains off. @Stacey Brionez
6. Gel toilet cleaner that keeps toilets clean and fresh after every flush. It is applied through a hygienic touch-free application with a single-use applicator. Each applicator lasts up to 2 weeks. The gels neutralise odors and provide a long-lasting fragrance.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- The last time I got something similar to these, the smell was so strong I had to scrape it off and toss out the rest of the pack. Thanks to the reviews about the smell being decent I gave this fragrant a chance. It’s been great. It smells enough that I know it’s there but not overwhelming at all. So far the bowl has stayed fairly clean but it’s not been very long.
I also have a piston toilet so I do get water than comes down the sides but the water does not swirl around like traditional toilets with a flapper. I put the gel above the area that usually shows dirty faster or first. @Wendy M.
7. The miraculous pink stuff that removes stains, grease, and grime from just about anything, including stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, sinks, and car wheels leaving residue or streak.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Wow, so I guess I didn’t know that a specific type of cleanser could work so well! I am in my forties and have always just used dish soap to wash pots and pans. But when I invested in some Le Creuset pans, I was dismayed to see the stains build up inside and outside of them from just a little bit of use. I tried different types of scrubbies thinking that the level of grit was the issue, but this stuff worked great with my regular sponge.
It removed the stains from inside and outside my fancy pans, and it also removed the black gunk that had built up on my stainless steel pots and pans too. They are so shiny and almost brand new looking now. I can’t wait to try it inside my oven, I think it will work great as a de-greaser too. @JB
8. Mop and squeeze bucket with 2 chambers: 1 for drying the mop and one for drying it. Just wet the mop before using it and let the bucket do the squeezing for you. With a 360° rotating mop head, it can reach high walls, corners, and those “under-the-whatever” places.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Loved this mob, design allows cleaning of the mop surface without having to hand wring or get wet. If there is any criticism I think it not terribly effective to get off stuck on items off a floor. But then most people just have to get on their hands and knees and scrub. So not a big scrubber but a really good wiper of a floor that has had good care. @Greta
9. Powerful steam cleaner that cleans, disinfects, sanitizes, degreases, and deodorizes all surfaces. It is chemical-free and it reaches a temperature of 275°F. It offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning time per fill-up. You can add any towel or pad you have. No need to purchase expensive ones.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- No matter what product I use and what method I use it in, my home never feels clean enough. I have a closet full of a multitude of different cleaning items. THIS steam cleaner right here though, is it! It’s the one. It’s especially good for those hard to reach areas (crown molding, around the toilet, tiny little corners that nothing fits into.) My home has truly never felt cleaner!
Bonus points, of course, that it is harsh chemical free! If you’re thinking about it, get it. It’s well worth the money and honestly a bargain for what it achieves. @Jacqulyn
10. Dryer vent brush that cleans the trapped lint and dust between the dryer gap and exhaust port. Therefore, it prevents fire risk and extends the life of your dryer. It also can be used to clean the dust and pet hair under furniture and appliances.
4.2 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I was frustrated that it took at least 2 trips through the dryer to fully dry clothes, and there were so many little bits of fluff I couldn’t remove in the trap filter. Saw an ad for this and ordered it, and I can’t believe how easy it was to use and what a difference it made! Got all the fluff out of the corners and crevices, and it’s like the dryer remembered how to do his job. How did I live so long without it? @Rivkeleh
11. Pre-moistened electronic wipes that clean screens safely and effectively. Each package has 25 pieces that safely remove dust, fingerprints, and smudges from electronics, leaving behind a streak-free shine. They are made with an anti-static cloth that is great for cleaning electronics.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- We run a self-storage facility and often acquire all types of things. We recently found two or three flat screens. They were horribly dirty, but these little wipes cleaned them quickly and without streaking. They look great now. @Richard M. Curry
12. iPhone cleaning kit that effectively cleans lint, hair, fluff, and dust from your personal device ports. The tools can also clean earphones, speakers, switches, tiny gaps, and the front surface of headsets. The storage container is made of high-quality, sturdy ABS plastic.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- So recently, my iPhone 13 mini fell on some barbecue sauce causing the charging port to not charge. It was like this for six months until I ordered this item. I used a scrub brush and some detergent that solved all my problems. Finally, the charging port is working again! I give this item a 10 out of 10, I actually give it a 1 billion out of 10. @Carter-Mayzck
13. Cordless scrubber that easily cleans every corner of the house without having to bend over or kneel down. The battery takes 3-4 hours to fully charge and will work for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. You can easily clean shower bathrooms, bathtubs, stone tile floors, grout, and grooves.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I have two young kids that love to put their hands on everything and make my cleaning life harder. The attachments with this brush allow you to clean everything (I have already used in my shower, base boards, outside door, windows).
In less than 10 minutes, with the help of Dawn power wash, my outside door looked SO much better — not perfect because I had to stop and take my kid to school, but not bad for less that 10 minutes!! There was no hard scrubbing and the extension rod allowed me to not have to stretch up to clean the top or bend down for the bottom. @Amazon Customer
14. Dishwasher cleaner that fights odor and leaves behind a clean, fresh scent. It is recommended to use it once a month or as soon as you notice a build-up in your dishwasher. It breaks down and removes limescale and grease build-up inside your dishwasher.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- My dishwasher looks brand shiny new. No stench. I have well water and a water softener. The well water laughs at my water softener. Anyhow, my brand new dishwasher was starting to get white powdery crud from the hard water mineral deposits. Finish took it ALL off. I’m very impressed. I’m going to do a deep cleaning with this washing machine cleaner weekly.
This has a floraly scent that I don’t mind because it goes away quickly within 15-20 minutes. @Betty
15. Electric makeup brush cleaner that offers a hands-free experience. Just add water and soap. It can remove 98% of the makeup residue and dirt inside the cosmetic brush. Rest assured that our silicone cleaning bowl will not damage the shape and softness of your makeup brushes’ bristles.
4.2 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Let me tell you, my brushes looked like new when I finished cleaning them all. The little nubby things on the bottom cleaned without ruining the brushes. I just put a drop or two of Dawn and let it work it’s magic! I had to pour the water out several times for each brush because some of my brushes have oil based makeup on them, but even those were cleaned well.
My brushes that were originally white were white once again. The others were cleaned well, too, but it was the white ones that really demonstrate the power of this little machine. I clean my brushes periodically, and this was by far the best product for cleaning them that I have used. @Sherri
Cleaning is not a one-time thing you do and never repeat. From shaving the fuzz off of your favorite clothes and furniture to cleaning the earwax out of your earbuds, disinfecting your home and personal products has never been easier.
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.