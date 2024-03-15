cleaning never felt so fun with these 15 products

What is your least favorite house chore? Chances are that most of you say cleaning and everything this word entails. However, we’re here to show you how some products make this activity a lot easier and quicker. Just keep scrolling to see the evidence for yourself.

1. Wood polish and conditioner that offers a protective coat of carnauba wax and beeswax to all types of wood. It feeds the wood, helps keep it from drying and fading, and enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain in finished and unfinished wood.

It is suitable for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, and wooden doors. It does not contain any silicone or linseed oils and is the perfect follow-up to newly restored wood.

Promising review: We have light maple woodwork throughout our house in need of some TLC. A few cabinet doors and drawers were looking worn, baseboards and door jams were a bit nicked and rough looking. I thought I would give this product a shot to see if it would revive the wood.

It worked better than I hoped. I am going to go through the house and use on all the wood trim. From baseboards, window trim, cabinets and crown molding.

To cover the deeper nicks/scratches I used a nick repair polish in light wood first, let it dry. Then I topped all the wood with this wax/polish per directions and bam! I have new looking woodwork. @kate

2. Stain devil for grass, dirt, and makeup that disappears even the most stubborn stains. It also removes clay, food coloring, mud, pollen, and toothpaste. It is dermatologically tested and safe for your hands, while environmentally friendly for easy disposal.

It is effective on washable and water-safe fabrics, including cotton, wool, nylon, rayon, polyester, acrylics, and blends. It shouldn’t be used on silk, acetate, carpeting, or upholstery. Before treating, remove as much of the cause of the stain as possible.

Promising review: I recently picked up a bag of very black topsoil and got little dirt spots all over the front of my cute new, bright yellow t-shirt. Very disappointing. I tried the Carbona on it, following the directions. I was not surprised when it didn’t seem to do much at all. I’m pretty good at getting stains out of things, but dirt is one of the few things that I have had little luck with.

I then scrubbed it with Dawn and rinsed it out. The stains were gone! I’ve never had any success with dirt stain removal using Dawn. It appears to me that the combination worked well. @12cardinals

3. Leather color restorer that is perfect for restoring scratched or faded leather back to looking great. It is not thick and clumpy, as it’s a thin layer meant to blend right into the leather effortlessly. It prevents cracking and fading and also protects your leather for years to come.

The product is ideal for all leather, vinyl and faux leather items. It’s great for couches, chairs, ottomans, shoes, boots, jackets, and car interiors. Simply clean, apply with the applicator, let it dry, and enjoy your refreshed leather.

Promising review: Before putting the product on my leather couches I thought, «if this ruins them, that is ok with me». I just hated to go out and purchase new leather couches. I love the look, brighter than I thought it would be but so much better than the sun faded red leather that turned a purple pink!!! It took three coats but worth the time and effort. Don’t get discouraged when you see the lines. It just takes another coat or two.

Did NOT stain my hardwood when spilled, washed off my hands well. Will stain your work clothes! Love it and have used it on a very nasty old couch, and it has made a vast difference! I still need to put another coat on the brown couch. @Sharyn MacDonald Tugwell

4. Powerful steam cleaner that disinfects, sanitizes, degreases, and deodorizes any surface. It doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals and heats up to 275°F. It can be used both in houses and cars and can be used continuously for 50 minutes.

To clean your floors, you can add any cloth on the steamer instead of expensive pads. It is especially effective on grout, ovens full of grease, furniture, wallpaper removal, and mattresses.

Promising review: I bought this steamer for the grout cleaning reviews that I read. It was the best thing I could have purchased! When we bought this house, the grout has always bothered me, and I’ve never been able to get it clean looking.

It did amazing! The grout is literally the color it was when it was originally put down. I’m so happy with this machine! While doing my grout, I also cleaned my baseboards with it too, and they look like new! @Laura Waters

5. Pet dental care solution that quickly fixes your cat’s and dog’s bad breath. It helps fight plaque and tartar for healthy teeth and gums. No more wrestling with toothbrushes. Just add a capful of this liquid to your pets’ water bowl each day.

This solution is not masked with mint or tea tree that can be harmful to dogs and cats. Instead, it is odorless and tasteless, so they don’t even know it’s there. Even the pickiest pets will love it.

Promising review: My spaniel has big jowls that harbor lots of bacteria which can be quite stinky. We wipe her mouth a lot, but it doesn’t stop the stink. This water additive has worked wonders on her mouth. It does not entirely eliminate odors, but it is significantly less stinky.

I brush her teeth occasionally but wipe her mouth often. Since using this I don’t feel the need to wipe her mouth as frequently. I added this item to subscribe and save as we definitely will be using this going forward. @Meredith

6. Stain brush that is the perfect tool to help lift stains on washable fabrics, from delicate knits to sturdy linens​. It has soft and densely packed bristles​. It’s just the perfect size for treating any stain​ even when you are on the go and a washing machine is out of reach.

It’s best to put your clothes to the washer after treating them with the brush. You may need to purchase a laundry solution along with your brush for better results. You may use the combo on stain-prone areas, like straps, underarms, and waistbands.

Promising review: I bought this little brush along with The Laundress stain remover gel and have been so pleased with the way they work together that I have given them as gifts many times. All of my friends that I’ve given them to love them as well. Now, I wouldn’t be without it! @JC

7. Cast iron scrubber made with an innovative handle for a better grip. It is flexible and gets into any corner or crevice. It is suitable for all cookware: pots, pans, grills, griddles, even pizza stones. Scrub the dirt off without scraping away any precious seasoning.

It is made from the highest quality FDA food grade anti-rust stainless steel and premium food-safe silicone. The non-porous honeycomb webbing of the silicone retains soap while scrubbing. It can be used with or without soap, though.

Promising review: I haven’t yet gotten it really dirty with grease/food, so I can’t say for sure how easy it will be to clean, but I think it can go in the dishwasher on occasion. I got this version rather than a competitor version with really small chain links because I feared keeping gunk out of the little links would be difficult. @Kathy

8. Fruit and vegetable washing machine that uses water as raw material to achieve high-efficiency purification. It purifies more than 99% of residual harmful ingredients and prolong the storage time. It has a powerful battery and can be used 25 times before recharging.

Just press the switch to turn the fruit and vegetable washing machine on. It can quickly clean food in 10 minutes. The top cover can be removed for deep cleaning after each use. There is no noise or interference during use.

Promising review: It’s easy to see that it works: fill a bowl with fresh water and your fruits and veggies, turn on the capsule and toss it in. It starts working right away — the little bubbles it generates are busy cleaning the food. Take the food out to discover just how much dirt the capsule has cleaned effortlessly: it’s right there in the water!

The veggies and fruit were bright and crisp, and I felt confident knowing that I had cleaned them of both dirt and pesticides. When done, just shake off the capsule and return it to its charging stand. I use this every day now, and am so glad I have it on my countertop, ready to go to work. @MaryMac

9. Blind and window duster made of high quality sturdy polyethylene. It has 3 arms that make it easier to hold, move, and clean blinds and narrow gap at one time. It is equipped with a small brush at the bottom for removing any excess dust.

Apart from blinds, this tool is also great for air conditioners, ceiling fans, and car vents. The microfiber sleeves are easily removed, washed, and reused. 4 extra cloths are included in the package, too.

Promising review: I don’t often write reviews—but rely on them. Ironic I know, BUT I felt compelled to write about this inexpensive lifesaver. I live in a rural area and have forced air, naturally my house is dusty, and my wood blinds have always been my least favorite project. I was utterly disgusted at what I pulled from the blinds after one use. Seriously made cleaning simple and quick....and didn’t break the bank. @Amazon Customer

10. Hard surface steam cleaner that allows you to control the amount of pressure and temperature thanks to its trigger. It comes with seven multi-surface cleaning tools: jet nozzle, 3 color-coded round bristle brushes, grout tool, flat scraper tool, and angle concentrator tool.

You don’t need to add any chemicals, just plain water. This means it is safe for pets and children. It scrapes hard, stuck-on messes across surfaces like microwaves, stovetops, ovens, and more.

Promising review: I purchased this product because I had a very sick dog that would make messes and if I wasn’t around to clean up quick enough it would stain the grout. I tried everything. Zep, toilet bowl cleaner, you name it. Nothing worked.

Finally ordered this. I had to go back with some stubborn areas, but overall worked wonderful! Definitely worth the money. @Amber

11. Razor blade scraper that is sharp but safe for your fingers. The dent on the handle is specially designed for your thumb to be placed on it while working, providing you with control. It removes stubborn stains more easily, but it won’t scratch surfaces like metal blades.

Two slots on the back of the blade scraper securely hold the razor blades to ensure that the blade will not slip out. This tool is ideal for removing decals, stickers, tints, labels from walls, tiles, floors, paint, wood, and glass. It can also remove food residues.

Promising review: I bought this to try and get a stubborn sticker off of a window. When ordering, I didn’t realize that the blades were plastic, but it honestly still worked like a dream! Obviously, with a plastic blade I saw more damage/chipping to the actual blade with use, but they come with a lot of replacement blades, so I can’t really complain. Plus, it was nice to be able to put some umph into the scraping as there was no concern with slipping/cutting myself. @Suzanne Baker

12. Drain clog remover tool that easily bends into P-trap, since this is where most clogs occur. It is 25 inches long and can unclog most drains with little effort. The handle makes it easy to use and remove from the drain once you’ve finished cleaning.

Just hold the handle loop, insert in the drain or toilet, pull it from up and down and rotate a few times till it removes the clog. The tool won’t clamp your hand while operating. After use, rinse it under some water and store it away.

Promising review: For the price, I didn’t have the highest expectations, but I was tired of taking apart my sink and tub drain every month to clean out the hair from the ladies in the house. This thing is great, cheaply made but very effective which I love because I don’t have to feel bad about tossing it out after I use it, and it gets gross I can just toss it out.

It hooks onto the hair surprisingly well. I legit pulled a baseball sized chunk of hair out from deep in the tub drain, through the little drain hole thanks to the hooks not letting go. @Benjamin Fugate

13. Toilet bowl pumice stone that scours away mineral deposits, rust, stains, toilet rings, and scale from toilets, sinks, tubs, and showers. It quickly shapes to curved or flat surfaces. It won’t harm hard surfaces, and it is safe for your hands and even your pets and children.

To use it, wet the pumice stone in water. Gently rub the stain away using back and forth strokes until the deposit disappears. Clean the stick from any residue under the faucet. You can then store the tool.

Promising review: When I moved into my home 6 years ago, the toilet had hard water stains. I tried everything imaginable to remove them-from bleach, coke, different scrubbing brushes, and other chemical cleaners. I thought I was stuck with this gross, stained-up toilet. Then I read the reviews on the Pumie. I was skeptical, but what did I have to lose?

And let me tell you, this was worth it! My toilet looks brand new! It’s like magic. The only areas I was unable to reach are right under the lip of the bowl. But let’s be honest, who actually looks under there? This is hands-down the best product I’ve ever bought off of Amazon. @EKBriggs

14. Hairbrush cleaning brush that is ergonomically designed to provide you comfort and good grip. Its stiff bristles remove hair from any brush. The bristles at end of the brush can be used to remove hair, dust, and fluff. It is made of high plastic and can last for a long time.

After using the tool to remove hair from your hairbrush, wash gently in warm, soapy water. Rinse thoroughly and leave to dry away from direct sunlight and heat. So, don’t place it on radiators.

Promising review: This «brushes’ brush» is incredible. It took me about twenty minutes (which if you’ve ever used tweezers or a pocket knife to remove the fuzzies, you’ll know that’s not bad at all) and the brush came clean! The fuzz around the bristles drives me crazy!

This steadily chips away at them until the brush looks about as good as the day you bought it! The denman cleaning brush is very sturdy and doesn’t get bent out of shape, but not does it damage the brush you’re cleaning, even softer plastic. @Ali M

15. Earbud cleaning putty that makes cleaning so much easier. Simply press your earbud or device right on top of the putty and peel away, removing dirt, wax, gunk, and any other debris in your devices. The putty is dust-free and safe for your skin.

Just like dust on a lens, wax and other debris can distort the sound waves emanating from your earbuds. This putty removes ear wax and other debris for better airflow and crisp audio quality.

Promising review: Earbuds (or anything that is inserted into one’s ears) are a pain to keep clean. A putty-based cleaning product? Genius and works great.

I was simultaneously amazed and disgusted during my first usage of the putty. Amazed by how much gunk it pulled out/off; disgusted by how much gunk it pulled out/off. Highly recommended. @SLH

Cleaning is often the least popular house chore for people and we are here to show you that this should stop. We won’t lie by telling you that elbow grease isn’t necessary but there are products that certainly diminish the amount of physical effort.