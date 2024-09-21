12 Fall Shoe Trends to Ditch and On-Trend Pieces to Step Up Your Game

Whether inspired by celebrities or debuted on the runway, we always look for fresh ways to stay fashionable as each season begins. While certain trends may fade, many resurface, offering great opportunities to elevate your style. With cooler days approaching, embrace these fall shoe trends that will keep you looking chic and cozy as the temperature drops.

Kitten heels

The fashion world is currently embracing the comeback of ladylike kitten heels, which offer a perfect mix of elegance and practicality, while block heels are starting to fade from the spotlight. These stylish shoes are ideal for fall events, giving you a polished look without compromising on comfort. The modest height of kitten heels allows you to wear them for longer occasions, like weddings, without the discomfort that often comes with taller heels. As the weather cools and autumn approaches, kitten heels are becoming the go-to footwear choice, combining chic style with all-day comfort.

Moto boots

Tall boots are making a big comeback this year, with their sleek and structured design adding a stylish touch to any wardrobe. Meanwhile, low-shaft booties are losing their popularity. What makes these boots stand out is how effortlessly they combine toughness with elegance. They give off a subtle Wild West vibe, making them perfect for a variety of outfits, from laid-back to more refined looks. As the weather cools down, don’t hesitate to embrace boots with bold details like buckles, straps, and moto-inspired elements. These small additions can bring a sharp edge to your outfit, especially when worn with feminine pieces like bubble dresses, mini skirts, or flowy skirts.

Black boots

Black boots have long been a wardrobe essential, and their classic style never goes out of fashion. But as we approach the new season, this staple is getting a fresh twist that will take your style up a notch. While darker, rugged boots were a big hit in fall 2023, the upcoming year is moving towards softer, more adaptable tones. Nude-colored boots in shades like tan and beige are set to be the new go-to, adding a sleek, modern vibe to any outfit.

Pointed ballet flats

As we head into fall 2024, pointed ballet flats are becoming a major fashion highlight, offering a polished and stylish update to the classic flat shoe. With their sleek design, these shoes provide a perfect balance of elegance and comfort, making them a go-to choice for those looking for a chic, yet practical, footwear option. This marks a departure from last year’s trends, where chunky loafers and oversized mules were all the rage, embracing a bolder, more rugged aesthetic. Now, with the spotlight shifting towards more refined and graceful styles, pointed ballet flats are set to be the must-have footwear of the season.

Mary Janes

Mary Janes has a rich history of cycling in and out of style, and the fall of 2024 marks their return to the spotlight. One of the biggest perks of these shoes is how versatile they are—you can easily pair them with trendy jeans or a chic dress. A classic black pair of Mary Janes is especially flexible, complementing almost any outfit. They strike the perfect balance between formal and casual while adding a playful touch that gives your look a youthful vibe.

Elegant flats

Right now, ballet flats are having a major moment in the fashion scene. These classic, schoolgirl-inspired shoes are known for their versatility and can easily be paired with almost anything in your wardrobe. Their resurgence has led to a range of creative interpretations, each giving a fresh spin on the timeless design. Traditional ballet flats remain a go-to choice because of their simplicity and refined look. But if you’re in the mood for something a little more fun, the Mary Jane version adds a playful twist. With a strap across the foot, these flats bring a vintage, youthful charm that many find irresistible.

Platform loafers

After a few years out of the spotlight, platform and lug-sole loafers are now back in a big way. These chunky, bold shoes offer more than just style—they’re also super practical, especially as the weather cools down. While slim-soled loafers have a classic appeal, something is striking about the heft of a solid platform pair. Their versatility makes them perfect for both making a fashion statement and keeping comfortable throughout the day.

Knee-High Boots

A stylish trend that perfectly blends fashion and practicality is knee-high boots. Not only do they keep your legs cozy in cooler weather, but they also come in a wide variety of colors, giving you plenty of choices. As ankle boots take a backseat this season, it’s time to embrace the sleek sophistication of tall boots. Once you find the right pair, it’s easy to fall in love with their versatility and elegance.

Ugg boots

As we move into fall 2024, Ugg boots are making a big return, reclaiming their spot in the fashion scene. Known for their iconic early 2000s vibe, these cozy boots are now evolving to suit modern trends while keeping their timeless appeal. This season, Uggs are back with updated styles that cater to today’s tastes. Whether you prefer the classic chestnut color or want to try something bolder like bright reds or deep blues, there’s an Ugg boot out there to match your style perfectly.

Slim sneakers

Last year, sleek retro sneakers took over from chunkier designs, and their slim, athletic look is still going strong in 2024. With fall approaching, expect these stylish sneakers to keep growing in popularity. While neutral colors are a safe bet, stepping out with bold colors or fun patterns can give even the most basic outfits—like a white tee and straight-leg jeans—a cool, standout vibe.

Boho clogs

As we welcome fall 2024, boho clogs are stepping up as a key footwear trend, bringing a playful, retro twist to the season. These shoes are ideal for anyone looking to infuse their wardrobe with some vintage-inspired charm. With their chunky wooden soles, leather or suede uppers, and unique embellishments like embroidery or studs, boho clogs are taking over from the simpler loafers and mules that were popular before. They offer both style and comfort, making them the perfect choice for embracing the warm, eclectic feel of fall fashion.

Boat shoes

The ultra-preppy shoes you either loved or wanted in high school are making a big comeback. What began as a high-fashion trend has now become a streetwear staple, with boat shoes and camp moccasins gaining more and more attention. This preppy footwear revival isn’t just about boat shoes. Moccasins are also enjoying a resurgence, fitting perfectly into the trend of comfortable, heritage-inspired shoes. While moccasins have their unique style, they blend effortlessly into this movement, offering a relaxed and versatile option for those looking to embrace the classic preppy look.