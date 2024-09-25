12 Fall Celebrity Manicures You Can Try This Season

As autumn approaches once again, it's the perfect time to consider some seasonal updates, beginning with our nails. A few celebrities are already diving into fall-inspired shades and new nail trends—from Adele's golden artwork to Selena Gomez's wet look design, and of course, Hailey Bieber's constantly evolving, trend-setting manicures. Below, we'll explore our favorite autumn nail looks from some of our most admired stars.

The Latte Nails

After a summer filled with soft milky whites and pink manicures, the cooler weather is making us yearn for something bolder and a bit more invigorating—like a latte. The latte manicure has emerged as one of the standout trends for this autumn season. Even the star Hailee Steinfeld has been seen flaunting this chic look, proving it’s a top choice for those looking to refresh their nail game as the temperatures drop.

The Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails

This rich, chocolate-brown glazed donut manicure feels cozy while continuing the top trending nail style for yet another season, and it looks like it’s one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite mani flavors. This rich and vibrant autumnal hue is obtained by mixing many different colours according to her own nail artist.



The Golden Nails

Gold nail polish never goes out of style, and its true versatility is revealed through the variety of finishes it can take on. From metallic sheens to softer, shimmery tones, this chic mani has been a standout on the fall runways this season. It’s not just a runway trend, though—Adele herself has been seen sporting this glamorous look, making it clear that gold nails are both timeless and on-trend.

The Amber Chrome Nails

This warm and inviting shade strikes a balance between two of the season’s most popular colors—brown and golden. With its rich tones, this hue captures the essence of fall while staying on trend with the latest color palettes. Halle Bailey also sported this cozy shade, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to embrace the season in style.

The Wet Look Nails

Following the trend of soap nail, this autumn brings us the 'wet look' nails. With their high-gloss finish, these nails give the illusion of being perpetually wet. Selena Gomez recently showcased this striking style at the latest Emmy Awards. Much like the glass skin trend, this attention-grabbing manicure offers a sleek, radiant appearance that’s hard to miss.

The Classic Red Square Nails

This timeless shade of red exudes a sleek, glossy finish, while the short square tips add a contemporary twist, making it perfect for the upcoming season. It’s an ideal choice for those who prefer a more understated manicure without going over the top. Even Kylie Jenner couldn’t resist this look, proudly showing off her red nails and expressing her excitement, writing on her selfie, "Very, very excited about my red nails." This chic mani blends classic elegance with a fresh, modern vibe.

The Minimal Nails With a Single Gem

Nail art for this autumn appears to be embracing a more simple aesthetic. While last year’s trends were dominated by bold accents like chunky rhinestones and 3D bows, 2024 is shifting towards a more refined and elegant approach. This season, it’s all about subtle, single gems placed delicately on nails, offering a minimalist yet sophisticated look. An example of this trend is Kylie Jenner’s recent birthday manicure, which perfectly embodies the shift to simpler, more graceful nail designs for the fall.

The Bright White Nails With Rhinestones

For another eye-catching look this autumn, we can take inspiration from the rising star Sabrina Carpenter, who rocked bright white Alpine Snow nails adorned with sparkling rhinestones at the VMAs. The real charm of white nails is their adaptability. They can represent simplicity, purity, or just a preference for a sleek, minimalist style. The color gives off a crisp, fresh vibe, perfect for new beginnings. Adding gems brings a touch of sparkle, elevating the manicure to something more elegant and playful.

The Glazed Doughnut Nails

Glazed nails continue to be a major trend, largely thanks to Sydney Sweeney, who recently showcased them at the Venice Film Festival. This endorsement is fantastic news for anyone still loving the glossy nail look, as it shows the trend is very much alive and well. If you’re still on board with the glossy finish, you’re in great company, and the style remains firmly in vogue.

The Semi-Sheer Wash of White Nails

This trend showcases a delicate layer of semi-sheer white or soft pink-white polish, creating an instantly fresh and healthy appearance for your nails. It’s like boosting the brightness on your nail beds, giving them a smooth, even-toned finish. The result is a clean, polished look that’s effortlessly chic. Zendaya herself was spotted sporting this trend, further solidifying its status as a go-to style for those seeking a subtle yet chic manicure.

The Cow-Print Nails

Animal-print nails are making a bold comeback this fall—previously embraced by stars like Dua Lipa—but this year this nail style is taking a more rustic direction: the latest iteration, cow print, offers a playful yet chic option for the season. This fun design is easy to replicate at home, especially when using autumnal shades of brown. Whether as a full nail design or as a subtle French tip, cow print nails deliver a stylish, seasonal twist.

The Mismatched Color and Pattern Nails

Who says an autumn manicure has to follow a single style? Stars like Rita Ora and Kelsea Ballerini prove that sophistication can also be fun and playful. Their daring nail choices remind us that chic doesn’t have to be boring. This is a look you’ll definitely want to save for inspiration as the festive season approaches—or even for some Halloween flair. Whether it’s bold patterns or unexpected pops of mismatched colors, these celebs show us how to add personality to our fall manicures.

