90s Trends That Are Back in Style and How to Wear Them Without Looking Odd This Fall and Winter

If you’ve ever looked at old ’90s photos and thought, "Did we really wear that?"—you’re not alone! But as it turns out, ’90s fashion is back, and it’s more stylish than ever. In this article, we’re taking a look at one girl’s hilarious quest to recreate iconic Friends looks to prove that anyone can pull off those vintage vibes. She’s showing us how to embrace ’90s trends without looking like we time-traveled from the past. So, dust off those mom jeans and grab your flannel — it’s time to rock fall and winter in true ’90s style!

Key 90s Fashion Trends You’ll See This Fall.

If you remember ’90s fashion the first time around, you might have mixed feelings about its comeback. That decade didn’t just give us style icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston — it also brought us questionable trends like handkerchief tops, platform sneakers, and enough body glitter to light up a room. If you spent most of the ’90s in denim skirts and plastic chokers, you're probably eyeing this revival with a bit of caution. But don’t panic!

Thanks to TikTok's love affair with all things ’90s to early 2000s, Gen Z is rediscovering the era's best looks, and, surprisingly, some pieces have held up over time. For every cringeworthy trend, there are a couple of timeless ones making a strong comeback, and Instagram's trendsetters are already way ahead of us.

After some scrolling and Insta-sleuthing, it’s clear: several trends from 30 years ago look just as fresh now. (And if you’ve recently bought straight-leg jeans, Adidas sneakers, or bandeau tops, you’re already in the loop.) So whether you’re hunting for a style refresh or just love a good throwback, read on for eight classic ’90s trends that everyone is rocking again in 2024!

Faux Fur Coats and Cardigans

Faux fur coats and cardigans are back in style, bringing cozy, chic vibes to colder weather looks! These pieces combine warmth with a hint of glam, making them perfect for anyone looking to stay both comfortable and trendy. How to Style Faux Fur Coats.

Faux fur coats are an easy way to turn any outfit from basic to bold. The trick to rocking one without feeling like a movie star in the wrong place is to keep it simple underneath. Try pairing a neutral faux fur coat with a basic sweater and jeans for a laid-back look that still feels luxurious. For an edgy twist, wear a cropped faux fur jacket over a graphic tee with leather pants or high-waisted jeans. Neutral colors like beige, black, and cream are super versatile, while bright hues like red or emerald can make a fun statement. Finish with ankle boots or chunky sneakers, and you’re ready to go from brunch to night out with ease. How to Style Cardigans.

Cardigans have made a major comeback, and there’s no shortage of ways to style them. For a classic, casual look, go for an oversized cardigan layered over a fitted turtleneck and jeans, then add boots or loafers to tie it all together.

Want a more polished vibe? Try a cropped cardigan buttoned up like a top and pair it with high-waisted trousers or a mini skirt for a modern yet retro look. Chunky knit cardigans in earthy tones are great for fall, while pastel or jewel-toned cardigans add a fun pop of color for winter.

Vintage Skirts and Vests



Vintage skirts and vests are making a serious comeback this season, capturing the essence of retro fashion and the beloved ’90s revival. These iconic pieces bring a nostalgic twist to fall fashion outfits, blending grunge fashion with a touch of polished vintage 90s style. How to Style Vintage Skirts: From Grunge to Chic.

Vintage skirts, especially those with plaid prints or midi lengths, are a staple for 90s revival looks. To channel true grunge fashion, pair a plaid or floral vintage skirt with a slouchy graphic tee and chunky boots. Add a leather or denim jacket for extra edge, and don’t be afraid to play with layers. For a softer take, style a sleek slip skirt with an oversized sweater tucked in slightly at the waist, finishing the look with ankle boots or retro sneakers. High-waisted vintage skirts are perfect for balancing out cropped tops, giving a flattering shape that still feels laid-back and casual. How to Style Vests: Layered and Effortless.

Vests have found their way back into the spotlight, and they’re more versatile than ever. To nail the 90s revival style, try a tailored vintage vest as a top on its own, paired with high-waisted jeans or a mini skirt. For a layered look, wear it over a fitted turtleneck or a classic white tee, then add straight-leg jeans or a pleated skirt to complete the outfit.

You can also go grunge by combining a vintage vest with a loose flannel shirt, distressed jeans, and combat boots. Earthy tones like beige, olive, and deep brown add a timeless appeal, while vibrant colors bring a playful retro vibe.

Denim on Denim

Denim on denim is officially back, bringing a cool blend of retro fashion and grunge vibes to today’s fall fashion outfits. This classic combo, a staple of vintage 90s style, is perfect for embracing the 90s revival while staying warm and stylish. How to Style Denim on Denim: Bringing Back the 90s.

Wearing double denim, also known as the “Canadian tuxedo,” is a nod to vintage 90s style that’s easy to personalize. To make it work, start with contrasting shades to break up the look. Pair a light-wash denim jacket with dark-wash jeans, or vice versa, to create some visual balance. Add a graphic tee or turtleneck underneath for extra layers and a touch of grunge fashion. An oversized denim jacket over skinny jeans gives a balanced look, while pairing a fitted denim shirt with high-waisted, relaxed jeans creates a more laid-back vibe. Style Tips for Denim on Denim.

For a true 90s revival feel, accessorize with chunky boots or sneakers and a statement belt. A cropped denim jacket with high-waisted jeans adds shape and modernity, while a denim vest layered over a flannel or hoodie channels authentic 90s grunge. If you’re looking to dress up the look, opt for a structured denim jacket and add statement jewelry or a sleek ankle boot for an elevated feel. Earth tones, leather accessories, and layered necklaces bring just the right vintage vibe to complete the outfit.

Sporty Trousers

Sporty trousers are back and bringing a dose of retro fashion into today’s wardrobes! These comfortable, cool pants are a key part of the 90s revival, blending vintage 90s style with modern versatility. Once reserved for gym days, sporty trousers now fit seamlessly into fall fashion outfits, giving you that effortless, grunge fashion vibe while staying comfortable. Here’s how to style them to make the most of this trend. How to Style Sporty Trousers: The Ultimate 90s Throwback.

Think track pants, joggers with stripes down the sides, or wide-legged styles with elastic cuffs. Sporty trousers are a nod to the laid-back vibe of the 90s, but they’re more versatile than ever. For a classic vintage 90s style, pair a bold or patterned pair with a fitted crop top or a tucked-in oversized tee. You can also layer on a denim or bomber jacket for an authentic grunge fashion touch. Style Tips for Sporty Trousers.

To give sporty trousers an elevated feel, style them with a structured blazer and chunky sneakers—a perfect blend of comfort and polish for fall. Add a hoodie underneath the blazer for added warmth and layers, creating a look that's effortlessly cool. Another way to rock this trend is to pair these trousers with a slim, ribbed turtleneck or cropped sweater, playing with proportions and adding a touch of femininity.

To give sporty trousers an elevated feel, style them with a structured blazer and chunky sneakers—a perfect blend of comfort and polish for fall. Add a hoodie underneath the blazer for added warmth and layers, creating a look that’s effortlessly cool. Another way to rock this trend is to pair these trousers with a slim, ribbed turtleneck or cropped sweater, playing with proportions and adding a touch of femininity. For accessories, go with a simple beanie or baseball cap, or add a mini backpack to complete the 90s look. If you’re aiming for a grunge-inspired outfit, opt for combat boots or platform sneakers to add edge to the sporty vibe. Earthy tones, stripes, and classic black are great choices for a vintage feel, while pops of neon or primary colors give that unmistakable 90s energy.

Overalls

Overalls are making a major comeback, bringing a playful nod to retro fashion and the beloved 90s revival trend. Once a wardrobe staple for everyone from grunge lovers to the effortlessly cool, overalls are back in the rotation, adding a perfect dose of vintage 90s style to fall fashion outfits. Here’s how to style them to capture that throwback vibe while keeping it modern and versatile. How to style Overalls: The Ultimate in 90s Revival,

From denim to corduroy, overalls are ideal for creating an easygoing, stylish look with a hint of nostalgia. For a classic 90s feel, go for baggy, distressed denim overalls. Pair them with a fitted crop top or a tucked-in graphic tee for a laid-back grunge fashion vibe. Layering is key to this look, especially in cooler weather, so try wearing a cozy plaid flannel or chunky cardigan over your overalls for that extra retro touch. Style Tips for Overalls.

If you want to add a more polished twist, pair fitted or black denim overalls with a turtleneck or striped long-sleeve shirt. Add ankle boots or loafers, and throw on a blazer to dress it up without losing that vintage vibe. For a true 90s revival look, go with a loose sweater underneath, and finish the outfit with chunky sneakers or platform boots for that grunge-inspired edge.

How to Style 90s Fashion Trends Without Looking Outdated.

Styling 90s fashion trends today is all about striking the right balance between retro vibes and modern flair, making it easy to rock this beloved era without looking outdated: Mix Vintage & Modern: Pair 90s pieces like high-waisted jeans or plaid flannels with contemporary basics to keep the look fresh.

Pair 90s pieces like high-waisted jeans or plaid flannels with contemporary basics to keep the look fresh. Opt for Structured Layers: Style oversized blazers or denim jackets with fitted tees or crop tops for a balanced, flattering silhouette.

Style oversized blazers or denim jackets with fitted tees or crop tops for a balanced, flattering silhouette. Keep Accessories Minimal: Go for subtle 90s-inspired items like a choker necklace, mini backpack, or hoop earrings — enough to add nostalgia without going overboard.

Go for subtle 90s-inspired items like a choker necklace, mini backpack, or hoop earrings — enough to add nostalgia without going overboard. Choose Quality Denim: Stick with high-quality, classic denim in relaxed or straight-leg cuts to nail the 90s vibe.

Stick with high-quality, classic denim in relaxed or straight-leg cuts to nail the 90s vibe. Balance Grunge with Polished Pieces: Try pairing a vintage band tee with tailored trousers or chunky sneakers with a sleek jacket to mix grunge fashion and modern elements.

Try pairing a vintage band tee with tailored trousers or chunky sneakers with a sleek jacket to mix grunge fashion and modern elements. Stick to Neutral or Earthy Tones: Vintage 90s style works best with a palette of blacks, whites, earthy browns, and subtle color pops.

What to Avoid When Bringing 90s Fashion Into Your Wardrobe.

Don’t Overdo the Trends: Stick to one or two 90s pieces per outfit, like a choker or high-waisted jeans, to avoid looking costume-like.

Stick to one or two 90s pieces per outfit, like a choker or high-waisted jeans, to avoid looking costume-like. Avoid Overly Baggy Silhouettes: Oversized styles are key to 90s fashion trends, but balance them with fitted pieces to avoid looking swallowed by your outfit.

Oversized styles are key to 90s fashion trends, but balance them with fitted pieces to avoid looking swallowed by your outfit. Skip the Overly Bright Colors: Neon and bold colors were big in the 90s, but stick to earthy tones or muted hues for a more updated look.

Neon and bold colors were big in the 90s, but stick to earthy tones or muted hues for a more updated look. Stay Away from Excessive Accessories: Avoid loading up on multiple 90s trends (like chokers, chunky sneakers, and bucket hats) all at once. Pick one statement accessory.

Avoid loading up on multiple 90s trends (like chokers, chunky sneakers, and bucket hats) all at once. Pick one statement accessory. Avoid Outdated Fabrics: Steer clear of shiny, plastic-like fabrics and opt for quality denim, leather, or soft flannels to keep the vintage 90s style elevated.

Steer clear of shiny, plastic-like fabrics and opt for quality denim, leather, or soft flannels to keep the vintage 90s style elevated. Don’t Go Heavy on Makeup Trends: Keep makeup modern, rather than layering on dark lip liner or frosted eyeshadow.