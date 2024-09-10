10 Biggest Hair Trends That Will Dominate 2024-2025

As we step into the future of hairstyling, the upcoming years promise a fresh array of trends that will redefine our look and feel. From bold new cuts to innovative color techniques, the world of hair is set for an exciting evolution. Discover the 10 biggest hair trends that will dominate 2024 and 2025, and get ready to embrace the styles that will shape the next era of beauty and self-expression.

1. "Old money" bob

How does the concept of Old Money or Quiet Luxury influence a haircut? It’s all about achieving an understated elegance. The ideal cut features a soft, flowing bob with clean lines and minimal layers, creating a polished yet effortless look. The shape remains classic and simple, while styling is essential. To complete the style, a blowout with volume and a smooth, cushioned finish brings out a sense of quiet sophistication. For those with rounder face shapes, it's best to keep the fringe longer, falling just below the chin, as shorter bangs can emphasize the jaw and make the face appear broader.

2. The 90s bob

After the popularity of '90s supermodel layers, the next evolution in hair trends introduced the glamorous bob, reminiscent of Christy Turlington’s iconic style. Characterized by a strong part and a sleek, beveled blowout, this bob's success hinges equally on both the cut and its styling. Here’s what defines the look: Bold Shape : A full-bodied appearance is achieved through a defined structure, softened by a blunt perimeter and subtle texturizing.

: A full-bodied appearance is achieved through a defined structure, softened by a blunt perimeter and subtle texturizing. Versatility : Customize the look with either a deep side part, a sleek middle part, or by incorporating fringe.

: Customize the look with either a deep side part, a sleek middle part, or by incorporating fringe. Neckline Focus : The cut’s length, whether it stops at the jaw or sits just above the collarbone, creates an elongated neck for a refined, elegant finish.

: The cut’s length, whether it stops at the jaw or sits just above the collarbone, creates an elongated neck for a refined, elegant finish. Mastering the Style: While the cut lays the foundation, achieving the perfect styling with a gentle “bend” enhances the bevel without losing volume at the crown, making the final look polished and sophisticated.

3. Pixie Crops

The rise of last year’s viral “bixie” seems to have sparked a new wave of shorter hairstyles, offering an array of cuts that play with different lengths. What stands out most is the textured top, styled forward toward the face for a modern twist. Drawing inspiration from multiple decades, these looks channel influences from the '60s, '80s, and '90s. Picture androgynous shapes with plenty of movement on top—reminiscent of the iconic Leo cut from the '90s. This blend of eras brings a fresh, versatile approach to short hairstyles, adding texture and depth while keeping the overall look playful and bold.

4. Sunflower blonde

In 2024, golden blonde is making a major comeback, especially during the summer months. Celebrities like Zendaya and Rihanna have embraced the trend, sporting a bright shade dubbed 'sunflower blonde' by stylist Smith. He explains that warmer, golden tones are gaining popularity among blondes who want the radiant glow seen in copper and red hair, while still keeping their blonde identity intact. This multi-tonal shade can be achieved through highlights for those with naturally lighter hair, or with a full color and highlights for those with darker hair. The emphasis is on rich golden hues, with a focus on shine and vibrancy for a glowing, sun-kissed effect.

5. Boho bangs

Fringes have taken the spotlight this year, with a 150% spike in Google searches for "messy fringe" over the past year. Daisy Edgar-Jones, featured on Who What Wear, has inspired many to make the leap and try this bold look. While curtain bangs with a polished, bouncy blowout have been the go-to in recent years, the trend has shifted toward a more laid-back vibe. This season embraces bohemian-inspired, face-framing layers with plenty of texture for that effortlessly cool, undone look. It's a fresh, relaxed twist on a classic style, and it's hard not to love it.

6. Clean girl brunette

Smith notes that after the "clean girl" trend took off in beauty, its influence has now extended to hair, with a refined brunette shade emerging as the go-to look for 2024, dubbed the "year of the brunette." This summer, a neutral and minimal brunette is the perfect option for those seeking a more understated hair color. Achievable through a full-color treatment or with subtle sun-kissed highlights, the focus is on keeping the look soft and natural. Unlike the cool-neutral "taupe brown" of spring, this shade avoids overly ashy or warm tones, aiming for a balanced, natural appearance that feels completely unprocessed.

7. Baroque bob

Just when it seemed like every variation of the bob had been explored, a fresh style has emerged—the "baroque bob." According to an expert, this look is poised to be a major trend in 2024, especially for those with natural curls or who are growing out a longer bob. Inspired by the opulence of baroque art, this style features luxurious curls, as seen on Versace's runway. For 2024, the trend is evolving with a modern edge. Stars like Zendaya are embracing voluminous curls with a touch of avant-garde, introducing bold geometric shapes that blend classic elegance with cutting-edge design.

8. Super length

While short styles continue to hold their appeal, long hair is making a strong comeback, with extensions expected to gain popularity in 2024. Custom-made extensions are becoming a favored choice, offering a seamless blend with natural hair. The trend for the coming year will focus on celebrating individual textures and personalized styling, allowing for a distinctive and luxurious appearance that stands out.

9. Hair Bows

Hair ribbons and bows are making a noticeable impact on current trends, frequently seen enhancing ponytails, buns, and various accessories. This surge in popularity is reflected in recent statistics from Clearpay, which show a more than 100% increase in searches for these decorative elements. Not only do they add a touch of sophistication, but incorporating ribbons and bows into your hairstyle is also a simple way to elevate your look with minimal effort.

10. Birkin bangs

To achieve the perfect Birking bang, focus on these essential techniques: Dynamic Cutting: To create a soft, razor-like finish that allows for natural movement, employ a cutting motion that follows the axis of your blade. This technique ensures a fluid and textured look. Customization on Dry Hair: It’s crucial to detail and adjust the bangs on dry hair. This approach accounts for the hair’s natural state, including cowlicks and shrinkage that occurs from wet to dry. Flexible Parting: Avoid creating a heavy parting to give your client the freedom to change their style easily. This ensures versatility and adaptability in their look.