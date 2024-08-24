10 Sleek Manicure Designs to Keep You Ahead of the Trend

Ready to update your nail game? Whether you're looking to refresh your style or stay ahead of the trends, a chic manicure can do wonders. From bold designs to subtle elegance, these 10 cool manicure ideas are perfect for adding a touch of flair to your look.

1. Metallic design

A trend that's really catching on is metallics. We'll be seeing more metallic shades, with the popularity of metallic and pearl colors continuing into autumn.

2. Natural short nails

In 2024, the trend is shifting towards short, simple nails, with the classic shape leading the way. Expect to see more natural, clean looks with pearlescent, and clear shades, offering a polished and chic appearance.

3. Animal print

Animal print is as synonymous with autumn as florals are with spring—and it’s not going anywhere. The print is predicted to rise by 33% as autumn approaches.

4. Bows

Pinterest predicted 2024 would be the year of the bow, and not just for hair accessories—think bows on your nails. From DIY stick-ons to intricate nail art and 3D embellishments, this coquette-inspired trend is taking over, adding a girly, playful touch that embraces your soft, romantic side.

5. Chocolate nails

All shades of espresso and chocolate are welcome.

6. Chrome nails

Whether you prefer long nails or short, there's no denying that chrome nails were huge in 2023, largely due to Hailey Bieber's #glazeddonutnails. This year, the chrome trend is still going strong—but with a fresh twist.

7. Tortoiseshell nails

Hailey Bieber was spotted sporting the tortoiseshell nail trend back in September last year.

8. Ombre nails

If you've missed the memo, ombre nails have been everywhere—on Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and the hands of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa. While ombre nails aren't a new trend, they continue to dominate for their versatility and timeless elegance.

9. Sheer shades

While sheer shades and jelly finishes often feel like summer trends, they’re set to remain popular as we head into the next season. "Sheer shades will still be big for autumn and winter, but they’ll shift away from last year’s peach and pink lip gloss-inspired tones," says an expert.

10. Pearls

In 2024, all types of pearl nail designs, including pearlescent finishes, are on-trend.