I Wish Someone Had Told Me This About Menopause Before It Ruined My Life

“At 3am, I was crying over peanut butter in the kitchen, exhausted. My husband asked if I was okay. I told him to stop breathing so loud. That’s when I knew menopause wasn’t just hot flashes.

Mood swings, brain fog. Nobody talks menopause can quietly wreck your relationship.

And our marriage? We weren’t fighting—we were fading.

I whispered, ‘I don’t feel like me.’

He said, ‘I know.’

You’re not crazy. You’re not alone.”