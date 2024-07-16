18 Stories About Parents Who Support Their Children in Everything

Parent-child relationships can be difficult sometimes. But some people seem to have won the genetic lottery, as their wonderful mothers and fathers are always ready to help. Their stories are heartwarming and make us want to hug our loved ones as tightly as possible.

My son is about to turn 13. A year ago, I decided to clear the balcony of junk and, at the same time, teach my son how to earn money in a legal way. I installed a marketplace app on his phone and showed him how to use it.

We agreed that he would keep all the money he earned, but he would have to conduct all negotiations himself. Over the following months, he sold bicycles, old plumbing fixtures, dead phones, a scooter, a blanket, etc. With the money raised, my son bought a new phone.

As a result, he learned how to talk to strangers and explain some details about the things he was selling. I instilled in him the knowledge that he owns what he's earned and that he decides how to spend his own money. I instilled willpower in him to save money, not to run and spend it immediately on all sorts of goodies. Oh, and I also cleared the balcony. © nkeladib / Pikabu

Some parents ought to win an award for their creative approach to parenting and original but effective "tricks."

I was building my house. That day, I didn't have time to change my clothes and went home as I was, wearing an old leather jacket, work trousers, and old boots, all covered with dust with week-old stubble on my face and my hands stained with paint. I'm walking, looking like this, in an underpass, and a well-dressed mom and a similarly well-dressed little boy are walking toward me.

The toddler, however, doesn't want to behave and loudly resents another parental request. At this point, his mom sees me, leans over to her son, and says, "Look at this man... Well, here we are, I think. And you can't show your university degree to everyone around to prove that the first impression is sometimes deceptive, and you should not judge people by their appearance." Then the mother continues, "If you eat well, you'll be as big and strong as this man."

They passed by, and I walked the rest of the way smiling like a kid who just got a huge bucket of ice cream. © Snakecatcher / Pikabu

Mom noticed red lipstick on Dad's collar. Didn't say anything. A couple of days later, she found marks from foundation on his sleeve, and then she got furious. She gave Daddy a hard time.

He admitted he was taking makeup classes, which made Mom even more furious. But Daddy showed he wasn't lying by doing my makeup! Dad proved his point and said, "I have 3 daughters. I have to be a good father to them and be able to do everything!" © Ward #6 / VK

I agreed, even though this didn't seem right. The wedding day was the worst day of my life. And just before walking down the aisle, my dad noticed how I felt, pulled me aside to talk, and I confessed there.

He put his arm around me and said, "The main thing is that you're happy, and everything else doesn't matter. Let's tell him goodbye together." I told that prick what I thought about him and walked away with my head held high. And my dad said, "That's my girl!" © Caramel / VK

When I was 17, I suddenly realized that I was not the prettiest girl among my peers. The reason for this was their ridicule, as they said things like, "You're redheaded, small, and slouchy with freckles." I began to use foundation on my face to cover the freckles, dyed my hair black, and began to wear baggy clothes. My father noticed this and very gently tried to find out why.

At one point I broke down, cried, and told him everything as it was. He replied, "Irene, it's okay that you're short and that you're a redhead. These are peculiarities! Look how pretty you are! Just like me." For some reason, his words helped me accept myself. © Unknown author / Pikabu

They agreed to go to a tattoo artist over the weekend. "I'll pay double the price," my friend said, "but first you do it without ink, and only after that with ink." When he discussed this with the artist, he asked him in a whisper to make the first round as painful as possible. As soon as the artist began to work on her cheek, his daughter howled because it hurt so badly.

That night they returned home, and everyone was happy. Mom and Dad were happy because the daughter didn't spoil her pretty face, and the daughter was happy because she didn't have to endure any pain — if she didn't agree to a test round, she'd have to endure pain until the very end. I think the father did the right thing. He kept a good relationship with his daughter. And if he tried to force her not to do it, she would have done it anyway out of spite. © volchek1024 / Pikabu

A dad can be the most important man in a girl's life, and his actions affect her childhood and how successful her life will be. After all, if you're used to having a good man around you, you're unlikely to settle for anything less.

My dad came home from work. He came in to see me and my mother and said with a serious look on his face, "Do you know who I just met?! I was walking, it was dark, and only one lantern was shining. Suddenly, a huge rabbit jumped out of the bushes!"

My mom and I look at each other in surprise, and my dad pulls out a big chocolate bar and adds, "So this rabbit asked me to give you this chocolate!" I'm 24 now, and I still fall for that bunny joke like I'm 6! © Overheard / VK

It was my dad who made me love cars, and I became a taxi driver. Male passengers look at me surprised, as if they've never seen a woman driving before. These men don't know that I can do push-ups from the floor and also love fishing! © Caramel / VK

My mom went with me to college to help me get settled there. Once everything was sorted out, she left late at night and gave me all her money except for enough for her bus ticket home. I was happy that I was free from parental care and rushed off to party with other students.

However, my mother didn't catch the last bus and spent the night at the bus station, as her money was only enough for a ticket and a cup of tea with a biscuit. I only found out about it 7 years later, and I cried terribly. © Not everyone will understand / VK

My mom noticed this and made me eat the whole box for educational purposes. I didn't hate my favorite treat afterward — I didn't even feel sick! It was the best day of my life. The lesson obviously failed. © Overheard / VK

I was vacuuming the floor and sucked up a pizza box sticker. My son started screaming. It was HIS sticker. I said, "Don't scatter your things. And a sticker is not a big deal."

But the kid was inconsolable. I apologized and told him that I had vacuumed the sticker by mistake and that I respected his right of ownership, but if he valued it so much, he shouldn't have left it under the sofa. I offered him a dozen other stickers, but he didn't want them and fell asleep crying.

At night, I opened the vacuum cleaner, took the sticker out, and cleaned it. I've never seen my son happier. He played with it, and we threw it out a month later with his permission. It might seem like something insignificant, but a child's trust is built on such small things. © Diablo*** / Pikabu

I believed him and started to check every time I had a bath to see if I looked better. My dad kept telling me about how golden my hair had become and how big my eyes were, as long as the nasty foam was being washed off. Thank you, Dad, for your support and sense of humor. If he had just told me that I would outgrow my insecurities, I wouldn't have believed him, but did believe in magic.