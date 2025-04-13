I Recycled My Bridal Gown for My SIL’s Wedding—My MIL’s Reaction Shocked Me

Frankly, that’s not possible. Sure, I looked good, but my SIL was radiant in a pale pink dress, the only color guests had been asked to avoid. My MIL insisted that I should go home and change, so I went to my SIL and asked her if my dress was a problem. She tried to say it wasn’t, but clearly, she didn’t like what I was wearing. By now, the wedding was over, so I simply went home, not wanting to pull my husband away from his family, or create an unnecessary scene.



This angered my husband, as he felt I should have come to him before “stalking off.” Honestly, though, I’m not a fan of fights, so I just went home to avoid any drama. Was I wrong in what I did?



I need advice from you, Bright Side!



Hannah