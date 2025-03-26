The Real Reason Christina Applegate Was Hospitalized 30 Times Amid Her MS Struggle
Christina Applegate opened up about one of the tougher parts of her multiple sclerosis journey, sharing that she believes her gastrointestinal symptoms are linked to the disease. On the one-year anniversary episode of her podcast MeSsy, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she responded to a listener who described dealing with severe stomach issues. Let's hear what she has to say.
As soon as she heard the message, Applegate jumped in, instantly relating to the experience.
She explained that for the past three years since her diagnosis, she has been hospitalized more than 30 times due to extreme vomiting, diarrhea, and unbearable pain. Despite undergoing countless tests, including multiple CT scans and other procedures, doctors couldn’t pinpoint the exact cause.
It wasn’t until recently that she started putting the pieces together herself. She believes that MS, which affects the central nervous system, is also slowing down her organ function, creating a painful chain reaction in her body.
Being open about the realities of her symptoms, Applegate described how her digestive issues seem to be interconnected. “If I have to poop, I puke. And when I puke, I get all the pain, and then all the things happen.”
She even gave her experience a nickname, calling it “The Fight Club” because of how much her body seems to be in constant battle.
She encouraged listeners with similar symptoms to talk to their doctors about motility issues, as she herself plans to do at her upcoming colonoscopy. While her neurologist has told her that gastrointestinal problems like this aren’t typically linked to MS, she finds it hard to ignore the pattern—especially after hearing listener’s story.
The listener revealed that she’s been dealing with the same symptoms since the day she was diagnosed, which only reinforced Applegate’s belief that there’s a connection doctors may not fully understand yet. She expressed frustration at how some medical professionals dismiss symptoms that aren’t commonly documented, and she plans to bring listener’s experience to her own neurologist in hopes of pushing the conversation further.
Even in the middle of such a raw and emotional discussion, Applegate kept her signature humor.
Applegate laughed with Sigler about the all-too-relatable experience. When Sigler called it a “double dragon,” Applegate playfully ran with it, offering some practical advice, “Always have a little trash can next to your toilet, so you can do both without it being messy. Wow, double dragon. I love that. I had one yesterday. Awesome.”
Through it all, Applegate continues to be open about the harsh realities of living with MS, while also finding ways to bring humor and connection to others facing similar struggles.