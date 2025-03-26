The Real Reason Christina Applegate Was Hospitalized 30 Times Amid Her MS Struggle

She explained that for the past three years since her diagnosis, she has been hospitalized more than 30 times due to extreme vomiting, diarrhea, and unbearable pain. Despite undergoing countless tests, including multiple CT scans and other procedures, doctors couldn’t pinpoint the exact cause.

It wasn’t until recently that she started putting the pieces together herself. She believes that MS, which affects the central nervous system, is also slowing down her organ function, creating a painful chain reaction in her body.