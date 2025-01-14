12 Nail Trends Poised to Take Over Salons Everywhere in 2025

Nail art is an easy way to enhance your look and showcase your personality, whether you prefer a sleek color or a fashionable design. We’ve compiled a list of 12 stunning nail trends set to dominate in 2025. Check them out — you might discover the perfect idea for your next manicure!

Tiffany Blue

Blue can feel like a daring choice for nail polish, but Tiffany Blue stands in a class of its own. This sophisticated and refined shade brings a touch of luxury to any style. It’s an ideal option to add a subtle pop of color to your overall look without making it overly flashy. This shade offers versatility and charm, perfect for casual outings and formal occasions.

Framed nails

Metallic nails stay in the spotlight, and framed designs are expected to dominate in 2025. Combining metallic tones with gentle neutrals like blush pink can create a chic and polished look perfect for daily wear. On the other hand, opting for bold, vibrant colors will make a striking and unforgettable statement, ideal for those who love to stand out.

Mocha Mousse

Pantone has named Mocha Mousse the color of the year for 2025, and it’s ready to take the spotlight. This luxurious shade aligns beautifully with the growing preference for calm, neutral hues, bringing a warm and cozy essence to any outfit or design. With its rich coffee and chocolate tones, it adds a sense of comfort and elegance, making it an ideal pick for a sophisticated yet approachable style.

Marble

Adding a marble effect to your nails can bring a touch of refinement to your look, especially when the colors are inspired by the natural world. Shades that mimic the hues of a sunset, the depths of the ocean, or a cloudy sky create a soft yet striking design. This trend allows for endless creativity, blending tones and textures to suit your personal style.

Fashionable White

White has long been a go-to for accents or traditional French tips, but now it’s taking center stage as an all-over nail trend. This clean, neutral shade stands out with its bold and attention-grabbing appeal. What’s more, white nails offer the perfect foundation for experimenting with unique patterns and artistic designs.

Cherry Red

Red nails never go out of style, but every year brings a new favorite shade. For 2025, the focus shifts to cherry and wine-red tones. These luxurious, bold colors are perfect for enhancing your daily look while also bringing a sophisticated flair to formal events or gatherings.

Blonde Tortoise

Classic dark tortoiseshell nails have long been a go-to style, but 2025 brings a fresh twist with blonde tortoise nails. This updated version offers a softer, lighter look while seamlessly complementing the resurgence of animal prints in both fashion and nail trends.

Cat-Eye Chrome

For a manicure that truly stands out, try pairing a mesmerizing cat-eye effect with a sleek chrome finish. This eye-catching, shimmering design is perfect for celebrations or adding a hint of sparkle to your daily style. Whether you lean toward subtle neutral tones or daring, bold colors, this trend effortlessly complements any look and mood.

Creative French

Traditional French tips are always a safe choice, but for those wanting to mix it up, colorful tips with creative designs are a fantastic option. This trend offers so much room for personalization—whether it’s adding a hint of soft pink for a fresh twist on the classic look or embracing bold patterns and embellishments for a truly standout style.

Short and Round

In 2025, the spotlight is moving away from eye-catching, dramatic nail styles like long coffins or square shapes. The trend is now embracing short, rounded nails, which provide a simple, natural look that’s both stylish and low-maintenance.

Forest Green

Green is a color that doesn’t typically dominate nail designs since it can feel a bit bold. But a deep forest green offers a refined and unexpected elegance. This rich shade has a luxurious vibe that instantly elevates your nails, adding a polished touch to any look, no matter how simple.

Blush Nails

Blush nails are a perfect choice for adding a hint of color to your style while keeping it understated. Gentle tones like pink, orange, and red are popular picks for creating that soft, rosy finish. But who says you have to stick to the usual? Experiment with bolder shades to give this trendy look your own unique twist.