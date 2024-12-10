The Future of Fashion: 2025 Trends You Need to Know

With cozy vibes on the horizon, fashion is getting a fun update this fall and winter. Exciting new trends are making their way into the spotlight, and we’ve rounded up the best of them. Get ready to finish 2024 in style and step into 2025 with fresh, bold looks that’ll keep you on-trend all season.

Biker shorts

Biker shorts were originally designed for sports outfits, offering comfort and flexibility that make them perfect for workouts and active lifestyles. While they’ve found their way into casual wardrobes, wearing them as everyday clothing can sometimes feel outdated. Fashion is all about showcasing versatility and uniqueness, and biker shorts don’t always deliver on those fronts when styled casually.

That said, they can still shine in the right athleisure ensemble—paired with oversized tops, tailored blazers, or trendy sneakers. But let’s not forget their original purpose, where they excel the most: supporting your fitness goals with ease and functionality. By embracing their intended use, you can keep your style modern while letting biker shorts serve you in the best way possible!

Overly ripped jeans

Ripped jeans were all the rage back in the day, especially around 2016, but now they can come off as more tacky than trendy. Instead of adding edge, excessive rips can make your outfit look unpolished or, worse, give the impression that you just rolled out of bed.

It’s time to elevate your denim game with a fresher, more refined approach. Opt for clean cuts with subtle details like raw hems, light whiskering, or a single, well-placed rip for just the right amount of edge. Straight-leg or wide-leg styles in darker washes can deliver that effortlessly cool vibe without sacrificing sophistication. Let’s leave the over-ripped trend in the past and embrace denim that feels modern, polished, and undeniably chic!

Hot pants

Hot pants are becoming the go-to replacement for mini skirts, and they’re super trendy. You can wear them with bare legs or pair them with stockings for a different vibe. This season, they’re popping up in all kinds of fabrics like cotton, knit, sequins, denim, and leather. You can dress them up with fun party tops or keep them cozy with an oversized cardigan or sweater.

They’re catching on, with a +7% boost in popularity expected from April to June 2025 compared to last year. By summer, from July to September, they’re set to take off even more, with a +14% increase, especially with trendy Gen Zers. Whether you’re going for a casual look or something bold, hot pants are having a moment!

Laid-back sandals

Sandals and laid-back shoes from brands became super popular when people were looking for easy, slip-on options for everyday wear. But Webster thinks they’re a bit outdated now. “They’re just not in anymore, especially because the relaxed look isn’t as popular as it used to be,” he told BI. Instead, he recommends going for mules or shoes with an exposed heel. They’re just as comfortable but look more polished and pair better with a variety of outfits.

Webster said chunky sneakers, especially high-end ones, are out unless they have enough uniqueness to stand out. “Shoes that are more affordable are starting to overpower high-end brands like Balenciaga because those are pretty cliché and overdone,” he told BI. The designer recommended looking for more affordable chunky shoes that aren’t necessarily sneakers. Brands like Crocs or Edy are a good place to start looking.

Thong sandals

Flip-flops with jeans have been a signature look for the style-conscious in Copenhagen, and now this relaxed vibe is starting to catch on across Europe for 2025. Thong sandals are making a big comeback, with top designers like Dior, Burberry, and Etro featuring them on the runway.

According to Heuritech, thong sandals are expected to see a huge rise in popularity, with a +25% increase from April to June. Even more exciting is the projected +31% boost in rubber thong sandals during the same period, as trendsetters are embracing this cool, edgy style.

Strapless dress

Strapless dresses are making a big comeback for Spring/Summer 2025, mixing simple style with exciting new looks. Acne Studios brought out a playful black dress with a heart-shaped neckline, giving it a bold silhouette. MM6 Maison Margiela added an edgy vibe with its ruched, deconstructed designs. LaQuan Smith turned up the heat with snake-print strapless dresses, showing just how versatile this trend can be.

In Spring 2025, strapless dresses are expected to grow in popularity by 15%, perfect for stylish shoppers who want an effortlessly cool and trendy look.

BONUS