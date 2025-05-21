9 Nail Designs That Prove Simplicity Can Be Stunning Too
Whenever you’re not sure about what to get done for your nails, always think, “Less is more.” Simplicity is a winner, especially when you want to give off old money and quiet luxury vibes. Say goodbye to excessive crystal embellishments and neon tones and welcome the watery nail trend.
1. Watery nails
Watery nails are quickly becoming a mani staple this season thanks to their sheer gloss finish and natural look. They’ll give you a “Your nails but better” kind of appeal. They look like milky nails, but are more translucent and less creamy. If you want to add a creative touch to them, you can place one crystal embellishment on each nail without making it look too overdone, like outdated polka dot nails.
2. Metallic dip
Rather than coat your entire nail with a metallic shade, add a sliver of the bright shade to your tips for a more subtle nail. You can keep the base a neutral shade and add a silver tip for an elevated evening out, or change it up with rose gold. Either way, a metallic dip will draw the right amount of shine.
3. French tips
With nail trends coming and going, French tips seem to always have a place in the game. The best part is that you can shape your tips however you like. Whether you want short simple tips, or the classic long and pointed ones, you can’t go wrong.
4. Velvet nails
Velvet nails give you a unique glass finish that’s hard to look away from. You can go for a dark and subdued amber velvet look, or keep it fresh with a nude glass shine. Once you get them done, you won’t stop shifting your hands because you’ll be mesmerized by how they gorgeously reflect in the light.
5. White waves
A nude base topped with a white wavy design is a creative way to keep your nails looking simple but not boring. The added wave is perfect for a beach day or any summer outing. You can customize the waves by changing up the thickness of the wave line.
6. Tiny hearts
Rather than keep your nails a plain nude, you can add a touch of cuteness with a small heart sticker. It doesn’t have to cover the entire nail, only one in each nail can give you a subtle yet feminine effect. Color-wise, white is the simplest option, but you can also incorporate other classic shades, like red.
7. Strawberry milk
Almost similar to soap nails, strawberry milk nails are more pink, but are still flattering on all skin tones. It’s a pink neutral hue that offers minimal elegance. It’ll match all your fits and every occasion, even celebrities like Zendaya donned the milky look while flashing her engagement ring at the Golden Globes.
8. Jelly nails
9. Pastel tips
Pastel tip nails give you a more playful twist on a classic French tip, this mani offers a soft and feminine feel. You can pick candy-colored shades like pink, mint, lilac, and yellow on a neutral nail. Pastel tips are also an idea when you don’t want to commit to a solid nail shade.
These nails are an ideal everyday option since you can pair them with any outfit. That said, simple doesn't always have to mean neutral and plain whites. With trends like watery and jelly nails, you can elevate your nail game while remaining sophisticated and chic.