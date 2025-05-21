9 Nail Designs That Prove Simplicity Can Be Stunning Too

Watery nails are quickly becoming a mani staple this season thanks to their sheer gloss finish and natural look. They’ll give you a “Your nails but better” kind of appeal. They look like milky nails, but are more translucent and less creamy. If you want to add a creative touch to them, you can place one crystal embellishment on each nail without making it look too overdone, like outdated polka dot nails.