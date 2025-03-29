10+ Business Trips That Started as Usual, but Ended Like a Movie

Sometimes a few days away from home can change everything. Some people arrive early and see things they would rather avoid, some find out things about their loved ones that they would rather not have known, and some make choices that lead to no turning back. These stories would not have happened if people decided not to go on a business trip.

  • My husband has been traveling to another city for work for the last 3 years. Last time, he comes back from a business trip, and I hug him as usual. Suddenly I smell some weird sweet odor on him.
    I move away from my husband and say offhandedly, "Does she use a sweet perfume?" His answer delighted me. My husband said calmly, "How did you know? Some kind of vanilla perfume!"
    He didn't deny it, didn't make excuses. He went to the kitchen to eat, as if everything was fine. And I went to file for divorce the following day. © Work Stories / VK
  • I was fired from my previous job. I was ashamed to tell it to my boyfriend, so I got a job in delivery. I didn't tell him about it, either. And then it was time for his business trip.
    My boyfriend left for a couple of days, and I got to work. I got an order for 9 p.m. to the outskirts of the city. I get there. I ring the bell and wait. I hear a woman's voice saying, "Honey, it's delivery, pay while I'm in the shower."
    And what do you think? My boyfriend opens the door. He's shocked, I'm shocked. I couldn't resist smearing food all over his cheating face. He paid in silence, I said, "Have a nice evening" and left. When he came back, he found his packed belongings. © Work Stories / VK
  • My wife often goes away on business trips for a few days. To be honest, it's even good for us - we have time to miss each other. Although we trust each other, I notice that she gets jealous sometimes.
    Recently, before leaving for work, I said, "Don't turn on my laptop, there is something that you won't like." I come back in the evening, and she says from the doorstep, "I searched your laptop for the entire day! I thought I'd find correspondence or something, but there's nothing!"
    I grin, "And what, you didn't like it?" And she replies, "Well... no." I couldn't help it, "I told you!" I love her. And love to tease her sometimes, too. © Work Stories / VK
  • My husband never gave me a reason to be jealous. Suddenly, he said he was going on a business trip, but rented a flat instead. My friend’s flat. She told me about it.
    We decided to catch him red-handed. We came, and he had been sitting in the flat for 2 days, playing on his laptop and sleeping. It turned out that our 15-year-old son got him hooked on Dota, and I don’t let him play normally at home. © Overheard / VK
  • I came to see my mom unannounced — my father is on a business trip. I thought maybe she was bored or needed help. But Mom was not bored... I caught her with my boss.
    And I wondered how I got a good job without experience. And with almost no trial period. Why they don’t scold me for mistakes, but calmly explain how to do it. Why the boss is always lenient to me and helps me.... And here it is!
    All my life, I thought my parents were a perfect couple — 22 years together. But I guess it just seemed that way. For 3 days now, I’ve been living like in a fog and I don’t know what to do about it now. © Work Stories / VK
  • My husband left on a business trip. Chatted with him on the phone, he said he was having lunch in a café with his boss and would call me back in the evening. While I was waiting for his call — I was browsing social media and saw a picture of my best friend from a café, where I noticed the reflection of my husband in her glass. I decided to check it out.
    In the evening, I came to visit my friend. The friend opened not immediately, let me in and led me to the kitchen. We drank tea, everything was fine. I already thought that I was mistaken and worked myself up for nothing when I saw my husband’s briefcase on a chair in her bedroom.
    I quietly returned home, called a tech who changed the locks, and took his things to the dumpster. From that day on, I never answered a call or text from her or him. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • I came back from a business trip and found a tie under my bed. A strange, ugly green tie. My wife, of course, denies it, says she doesn’t know where it came from. I, of course, freaked out. We’ve been married for less than a year, and she’s already been cheating on me.
    I kicked her out. My mother came, saw the tie and said, “Oh, what a beautiful tie I gave you for Christmas. Why don’t you wear it?” My wife blocked my number, I don’t know where she went. I’m an idiot... © Overheard / Ideer
  • I went on a business trip to the village. There by chance I met a man, and we hit it off. He came to my city, we began to live together, then married.
    A year ago, we bought a 3-bedroom flat. Many thanks to his parents for their help, they contributed to our purchase. They help me with my daughter from my first marriage, they often take her to their village, she likes it there very much. Or they come to us and sit with her when we have to leave for work.
    My mom has had her own business for many years, she is all dressed in furs and diamonds, but she doesn’t help, neither financially nor morally. Sometimes I think that my husband’s parents are closer to me than my own mother. © Work Stories / VK
  • I’m now on a business trip, and ran into a coffee shop to relax a little, drink coffee and have a sandwich after difficult negotiations. Right from the entrance, I was surprised by the presence of a large aquarium on the bar, in which there was a real crab.
    I talked to the barista. It turned out that he was a cook in one of the top restaurants in the city. Once they brought in some crabs that were too fresh, almost alive... And he couldn’t handle it, so they kicked him out.
    He left, saving Zhorik the crab. Now he’s been working in a coffee shop for 6 months, making fancy coffee, and Zhorik works as a mascot in this small but cozy place, for which they both get pretty decent tips. © Chamber No. 6 / VK
  • I always laughed at stories about men who came back from a business trip and found a lover. Who would have thought that I would find myself in a similar story!
    Last week, I decided to surprise my husband - I came back from a business trip earlier. When I came in, he rushed to me, hugged me, kissed me. And I, just for fun, go to the wardrobe, "Well, are you hiding your mistress here or under the bed?"
    I open it and there's a woman in our sheet. She just got up and walked out. And my husband ran after her, in his underwear. That was a nice joke! © Work Stories / VK
  • Went home from a business trip on the train. At one station, we stood for 30 minutes! I was staring out of the window, and there were local boys playing. They were about 13 years old.
    They noticed that I'm watching them and gestured to me to play Rock paper scissors with them. For the next 10 minutes, they first played among themselves, and then the one who won would sit up so that he was on the same level with the window in the train, and the winner would play with me. And so on until the train moved.
    The boys ran after it for some time and waved at me. This made me feel so great! © Chamber #6 / VK
  • I was in Miami for a company thing, and we had a yacht outing. Well, the yacht I was on caught on fire. We had to jump off the ship. Certainly won't forget it any time soon, and makes for an awesome story. I swear on my life the boat's name was Carpe Diem (Catch the Moment). © SheDevil1818 / Reddit

And here a woman decided to follow her husband on his business trip and discovered a shocking truth.

