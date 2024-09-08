10 Top-Notch Trends to Hit This Fall and Winter

As the seasons change, so does the fashion landscape, bringing with it a fresh array of trends to embrace. In fall and winter, prepare to update your wardrobe with the top-notch styles that are set to make a splash.

1. Super long and volume coats

The coat trends for Autumn and Winter 2024-2025 emphasize a collective desire for warmth and comfort, leading to simple yet elegant designs with voluminous silhouettes. Layering is key, with checks taking center stage, reminiscent of wrapping up in cozy blankets. Red is also a trending color this season, adding a bold and vibrant touch to winter wardrobes. Experts predict that wool winter coats will become increasingly oversized and thick, potentially surpassing the long-standing dominance of the puffer jacket in the fashion world.

2. Oversized faux fur coats

For fall/winter 2024/25, oversized faux fur coats are making a major statement. You can create a chic city look by pairing a pastel-colored faux fur coat, such as Givenchy's apple green design, with a fitted black turtleneck, sleek leather leggings, and ankle boots. If you're aiming for après-ski sophistication, opt for a cozy cream faux fur coat from Genny, thrown over a warm sweater and jeans, and topped off with snow boots and a knitted hat. For an evening-ready outfit, Chloé’s elegant gray faux fur coat is the perfect match for a classic black dress, complemented by striking earrings and a pair of high heels.

3. Shearling jackets

x / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

For the chilly days of autumn, shearling jackets offer a blend of effortless style and warmth. This season, the fashion runways have introduced a range of options, including the bold oversized styles from Louis Vuitton and Coach. If you’re aiming to capture the latest trends, shearling vests by Ermanno Scervino and Isabel Marant are essential, especially for those following street style. For a casual, everyday look, these vests work well with jeans and flat suede ankle boots. Alternatively, you can achieve a relaxed, festival-ready vibe by layering a shearling vest over a floral print maxi dress.

4. Leather midi skirts

Leather midi skirts seamlessly blend classic sophistication with modern flair, as exemplified by Hermès' biker-inspired design. For a chic and edgy outfit, pair the skirt with a form-fitting top and knee-high boots. If you're aiming for a more refined appearance, opt for a knitted top and finish the look with ankle boots. This versatile piece can effortlessly transition from day to night, offering endless styling possibilities for various occasions.

5. Animal print

Leopard prints are making a striking return with a modern twist, as designers creatively mix them with other patterns for dynamic layering effects. Diesel showcases this trend with a maxi dress that combines leopard and floral prints, ideal for pairing with black ankle boots and a leather jacket to achieve a bold, feminine look. Similarly, Versace’s standout leopard print caban coat pairs seamlessly with black leggings and biker boots, offering a stylish and edgy outfit. These pieces highlight the versatility of leopard prints, allowing for both dramatic and sophisticated fashion statements. Whether you’re dressing up or down, incorporating these prints into your wardrobe can elevate your style game.

6. Long coats with elegant details

Zeppelin / Avalon/Photoshot/East News , Showbit/East News

Classic long coats are given a fresh update with intricate embellishments. These versatile coats are perfect for various occasions, from an elegant office look when paired with tailored pants and heels to a chic weekend ensemble when worn over a sweater and jeans. They not only elevate even the most basic outfits but also remain timeless, making them a standout piece that continually attracts attention.

7. Bulky knit

Chunky knitwear offers versatility for a range of occasions, from casual outings to relaxing evenings. For a chic daytime look, pair a creatively ripped knit sweater with high-waisted jeans and ankle boots. Alternatively, experiment with a cold-shoulder knit worn over a strappy dress and combined with chunky biker boots for a stylish twist. Thick knits are essential for winter layering and pair excellently with leather pants. Don’t hesitate to incorporate patterns or stripes to add visual interest, making your winter wardrobe both functional and fashionable.

8. Underarm pockets

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News

The handbag trend is brimming with versatile choices this season. Among the standout styles is the underarm bag, designed to be worn comfortably under the arm for a unique and eye-catching look. This trend is set to make waves for fall/winter 24/25. For added variety, consider oversized underarm clutches for a blend of style and practicality. Additionally, sporty options like sleek sports bags offer functionality while keeping your look on-trend. Embracing these diverse handbag styles can elevate your outfits and adapt seamlessly to various occasions.

9. Classic casual pants

Casual pants will remain a key trend for fall/winter 2024/25, offering a relaxed yet stylish option. For a laid-back, chic look, pair them with a white T-shirt, an oversized blazer, and sneakers. To adapt this outfit for more formal occasions, switch to a tailored blazer and opt for heels or loafers. This flexibility allows casual pants to transition seamlessly from everyday wear to polished ensembles, making them a versatile staple in your wardrobe.

10. High boots

To create a casual yet chic outfit, team your brutal high boots with leggings and a cozy sweater. For a more distinctive style, try pairing these boots with a floral print maxi dress and an oversized sweater. If you prefer a classic and elegant look, opt for two-tone knee-high boots or classic leather knee boots, and wear them with a midi skirt and a fitted blazer or knit dress. For a touch of sophisticated detail, consider knee-high boots with intricate designs, and pair them with a neutral ensemble including leggings or midi skirts. This versatility allows you to adapt your footwear to various occasions and styles effortlessly.