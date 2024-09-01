10 Trendy Hairdos to Refresh Your Style

Ready for a style refresh? Whether you're looking to make a bold change or simply update your current look, these 10 trendy hairstyles will give you the perfect inspiration.

1. Wavy blunt bob

Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai notes a shift towards a more relaxed, lived-in look for hair this year. Instead of the usual sleek, straight bobs, expect to see styles with slightly tousled waves that enhance natural texture. This trend reflects a desire for effortless beauty that feels natural and unforced. Additionally, the style favors blunt ends over layers, giving the classic bob a fresh, edgy twist with its jagged edges. This approach not only modernizes the bob but also adds a sense of individuality to the look.

2. Curly pixie

The classic pixie is getting a fresh, flirtatious update in 2024. Experts predict that this shortcut, featuring curly bangs and known as "The Swish" by Brooke, will be a popular choice for those seeking a bold change. Celebrities like Taylor Hill are already on board with this trend. This style is ideal for naturally wavy hair, requiring minimal effort. A few spritzes of texturized will define your curls and set your bangs, making you ready to head out.

3. '70s bangs

Get ready to bring out your tie-dye and paisley prints because the '70s are making a comeback. While we can't say for sure which '70s trends will return, it’s likely that Birkin Bangs will be a big hit. "This haircut is inspired by the famous Jane Birkin," says Fekkai. "It features full French bangs with hair that reaches the collarbone or longer." The secret to this laid-back style is in the subtle layers. Fekkai explains that slightly uneven, "broken" layers give the cut a soft, natural look.

4. Chin-length bob

In 2024, the chin-length bob is set to be a popular short haircut. This jaw-skimming style is dramatic and eye-catching. Melissa Wade-Smith, a hairstylist from California, describes it as “short, clean, and playful, yet stylish.”

5. Polished shag

Consider this the upscale version of the shaggy bob that was trendy in 2023. “This haircut is ideal for those tired of their basic bob or shag and want something more refined,” says Wade-Smith. The longer, straighter layers give it a polished look, while the bottle shape and flipped ends add a touch of flair. Its simplicity makes it easy to style and maintain. For the standard version, ask your stylist for internal layers at the bottom to add volume and movement. For a sultrier look, especially for thinner hair, request longer layers from the crown to the nape. To add drama, consider wispy bangs and flipped ends for a retro vibe.

6. Butterfly layers

For a flattering cut that frames your face, try butterfly layers. This style adds softness and movement with its face-framing layers. To enhance volume, ask your stylist to create layers that gradually lengthen, starting from the face-framing sections. To achieve maximum volume, use a round brush dryer with a light mousse. Drying your bangs forward and away from your face will give you the signature butterfly look.

7. Round curly cut

For enhancing natural curls, the round curly cut stands out as the most versatile and popular option. This style frames the face and makes curls look fuller and more uniform. Since there are variations depending on texture and length, Dazy Lyn, a hairstylist in Los Angeles, suggests bringing a reference photo to help your stylist achieve the exact shape and length you want.

8. Eyelash bangs

This year, long, wispy eyelash bangs are trending. They’re perfect for straight hair and require minimal styling, giving a sleek, mysterious look. Bring reference photos to your stylist, like Sydney Sweeney, for guidance. For practicality, ask for the middle of the bangs to be shorter and the sides longer, blending with the rest of your hair.

9. Halo cut

Achieve a heavenly look with the halo cut, a relaxed twist on the bowl cut. This soft, rounded style frames the face, curving below the brows and accentuating the cheekbones. It’s a more laid-back alternative to last year’s shaggy bowl cut.

10. Bixie cut

If there's one haircut that defines 2024, it's the bob in all its variations. The latest trend is the bixie, a 90s-inspired style that's making a comeback with Gen Z. The bixie, now making a comeback on TikTok with Gen Z, will be familiar to those who remember the 1990s, as it was one of the decade’s most popular haircuts. Made famous by stars like Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, and Winona Ryder, the bixie was a 90s salon favorite. Like other retro styles, such as the flicked bob, it's now emerging as one of the year's top hair trends.