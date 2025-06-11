6 Nail Trends That Can Make You Look Cool for the Summer 2025
Nails complete the look for every fit, adding more personality and style. From colors to design, some nail trends are making a comeback! Check out these nail trends of 2025 that would make you look cool for the summer.
1. Pastel hues.
“Pastel hues are a staple for summer,” and there’s always a fresh way to wear them. They’re timeless for a reason—soft pinks, lavenders, and mint greens add a subtle, stylish touch to any look.
The best part? They suit everyone. No matter your skin tone or nail length, pastels always work. Even if you prefer a natural look, they add just the right hint of color.
2. French tips with a twist.
French tip nails never go out of style—they’re clean, chic, and match everything, like the denim jacket of manicures. But forget the old pink-and-white look.
In 2025, French tips are getting a fun update with color, texture, and personality. Think colorful tips, geometric or organic shapes, inverted styles (near the base instead of the tip), or even double lines. It’s all about creativity and making it your own.
3. Chrome nails.
Mixing red and pink—or gold and silver—is totally in now. So go ahead and try silver chrome nails, even if you’re wearing gold accessories. This trendy combo is here to stay for the rest of the year.
Additionally, for summer 2025, champagne chrome is the new twist. It’s shiny, clean, and stylish—perfect for a fresh look. Try it on short square nails for something simple, or almond-shaped nails to highlight the chrome shine.
4. Fruit-inspired nails.
5. Minimalist art.
Tinu Bello, an A-list manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, predicts nail art will return this summer, but with a minimalist twist, like tiny flower details on one nail or fun, abstract swirls.
6. Bold colors.
Summer is the perfect time for bold, colorful nails. “Vibrant shades like yellow, orange, pink, and green will be everywhere,” says Jin Soon Choi, a top nail artist. “They’re eye-catching yet easy to wear and instantly lift any look.”
Whether you go for a solid color or add fun touches like dots, unique tips, or geometric designs, bright colors make even simple manicures stand out.
Nail trends come and go, but some classic styles always stick around. From French tips to bold red nails and 50s-inspired polka dots, these timeless looks keep coming back, often with a modern twist.
While new trends continue to emerge this year, what’s exciting is how vintage styles are blending with fresh techniques. This mix appeals to both those who love nostalgia and those eager to try something new, if you’re into both classic and modern nails.
You may recreate outdated styles by mixing vintage and contemporary nail designs. Feel free to do some tweaks and experiments. There are simple tutorials available on the net, for sure. Remember, it’s your nails, your rules!
Speaking of outdated, check these outdated jewelry trends in 2025 that you might wanna say goodbye to for now.