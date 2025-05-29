I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 People Who Thought Renovating Would Be Fun—So Life Gave Them a Reality Check
Fixing up your home can bring on some surprises you didn’t see coming—like disagreements over paint choices or the stress of delays and mishaps. Even with the best planning, things can quickly go off track and test your patience. But in the end, working through those bumps can make the result feel even more rewarding.
- We started renovating our 10-year-old son’s bedroom. He seemed nervous about it. He kept saying, “You don’t have to do anything,” and watching us like a hawk. I brushed it off as him just being attached to his stuff.
One day, I noticed a loose floorboard near the corner of the room and gently pried it open. I was horrified when I found a small notebook filled of drawings of storm clouds, broken hearts, and sad stick figures sitting alone. And one page that said, “I miss Dad. But no one wants to talk about him.”
He had lost his biological dad two years ago. I thought we’d helped him through it—but clearly, he’d buried more than we knew. When he saw me holding the notebook, he panicked. “Don’t read that! It’s just drawings,” he said.
I just hugged him. That night, we sat on his bed and talked about his dad—funny memories, his favorite jokes, the music he liked. I’m so glad we found that stash. Otherwise, we might never have known.
- There was a leak from my upstairs bathroom into the kitchen directly below. Every time someone had a shower, water would slowly drip into the kitchen. I thought there was a leak somewhere in the drain pipe, and I took the kitchen ceiling down to look for it. And this was an old house, so there was this cement type of plaster with metal latticework through it on top of wooden slats.
It took forever to expose the drain pipe... only to find out that the little knob thing on the shower faucet that you pull up to turn on the shower was broken, and I just had to replace that. It cost me $7. Then I had to completely replace my kitchen ceiling. © -Words-Words-Words- / Reddit
- When my husband and I bought our first house, we invited my dad to help us with the kitchen reno.
He’s retired and loves tools, so we figured he’d be helpful.
Then he started showing up at 7am every morning. He redrew our cabinet layout. Changed our faucet order. Installed his “preferred” lighting.
When I tried to speak up, he said, “Trust me, I know what I’m doing.” I finally snapped when he drilled into the brand-new backsplash. I told him, “This is our house. Not your second career.”
He got quiet. Packed up his tools and left. We didn’t talk for three days. Then he dropped off a tray of muffins and said, “Sorry. I got carried away.”
- My MIL moved in with us a few weeks ago. She said she wanted to renovate her room to make it “more homey,” and we agreed. She even insisted on doing the work while we were at work. But one evening, I came home to a horrifying sight: her bed was set up right next to ours.
She smiled, “I couldn’t sleep well in that room. And I used to co-sleep with my son when he was little—it’s comforting!” I told her gently but firmly, “We love having you here, but this is not going to work.” She got defensive, said we were “making her feel unwanted.”
But once we gave her space to talk, we learned her room reminded her of her late husband, and she was afraid of sleeping alone. That changed everything. We helped her redecorate with brighter colors and got her a cozy new chair and reading lamp. Now she loves her room.
- We renovated the house while my daughter was away at camp. She’d been asking for a “more grown-up” room, so we redid her space with new furniture, fresh colors, and better lighting. She walked in, looked around, and burst into tears. “I didn’t want it to change this much,” she said.
That weekend, we dug out her old stuff and helped her rearrange it the way she liked. Lesson learned: renovation isn’t just about walls. It’s about people.
- We planned to renovate the guest bathroom. We made a spreadsheet, set a budget, agreed on every line. Two weeks in, we were 40% over budget.
Turns out my husband upgraded the tiles “just a little,” and I approved a more expensive vanity without checking. Then we started arguing about who was more careless with money. I accused him of being impulsive. He said I was secretly controlling.
It took us twice as long to complete the renovation as we had originally planned.
- I was taking a break while putting up cement board and got distracted when my wife called from work to ask a question. 3 weeks later, our new bathroom started smelling awful.
Apparently, when I get distracted, I set food down in odd places. Luckily, I was able to go through the other side of the wall to investigate after we figured out the smell was coming from around the shower mixing valve, which was drywall and not tile.
When I opened up the wall, there was my moldy half-eaten tuna salad sandwich just sitting on the water lines. Once that was gone, the smell went away quickly, although my wife had me treat the whole wall cavity with mold solution before I closed it up, mudded, sanded and painted. © Jonesmp / Reddit
- When we finally saved up to redo the living room, my wife and I agreed we’d choose the paint color together. She wanted a warm beige. I wanted a deep navy.
It turned into a silent battle and “accidental” sample swatches painted on opposite walls. We spent two weeks walking around the room pretending the other person’s color didn’t exist.
Our daughter came home one day, looked around, and said, “Are you two divorcing or just painting?” We ended up compromising on a soft gray.
- I hired a carpet place to install a carpet in a small bedroom. It had some temporary shelving that was attached to the wall with only one skinny leg that touched the floor (about the width of a nickel). It’s very flimsy, can easily be lifted several inches off the ground, and also detaches easily.
They detached it, cut a tiny hole in the carpet, reattached it, and put the leg through the hole. I called them to ask why they did this. The owner just scoffed, and I never heard back again.
To make it worse, they didn’t align the hole where the leg is at the proper 90-degree angle. If you put the leg in the hole, it will be leaning. © ZoiSarah / Reddit
- I thought my husband and I could do everything ourselves instead of hiring a professional. We are quite capable, but we both work full-time and a project that should have taken a weekend has stretched out over months.
I’d still do some of it myself, as we enjoy the challenge, but I regret not getting some things done by a professional. © itsmeD1981 / Reddit
