"She Looks Fabulous, From a Distance..." Jane Fonda, 86, Wows in Cannes but Everyone Is Noticing the Same Thing

Jane Fonda, 86, was glowing as she graced the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, donning a resplendent bejeweled suit for the occasion. All eyes were on the stunning star, and people couldn’t believe how radiant and fit Jane looked. But one specific part of her body caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Fonda wowed in an elegant black ensemble adorned with silver floral decorations gracing the torso.

Atop her chic suit, she donned a captivating tan and black animal motif long coat, which she effortlessly wrapped around her shoulders. The silver-haired actress sported her signature waved hairstyle with a side parting, and she complemented the dark attire with a vibrant red lipstick.

People online were amazed by how radiant Jane looked at 86. One fan wrote, “She looks 20 years younger than her age,” while another added, “She looks absolutely amazing for her age.” A third observer simply exclaimed, “86? WOW... just WOW!”

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

However, a large number of people's attention was drawn to Fonda's hands as they became a topic of discussion. One person remarked, "Her hands look very peculiar," while another said, "She looks fabulous from a distance. However, let's be honest, the hands give the age away..."

