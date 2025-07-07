My Pregnant DIL Ruined My Birthday Party, but I Got the Last Laugh

Hi Bright Side,

My son and his pregnant wife came over for my birthday party. My daughter and I spent the afternoon playing with the kids, while they stayed by the grill chatting. When we went back to check on them, they had already left — and so had all the food.

I asked my husband what happened, and he said my daughter-in-law had asked if she could grab some extra food to take home. I thought that was reasonable at first, but it turned out she took all the leftovers — every last bit. I hadn’t even had a chance to eat anything myself. We actually had to go out and buy more food afterward because there was nothing left in the house. It felt like such a thoughtless thing to do, especially on someone’s birthday.

Later, when she came back asking for cake, I refused. I felt like she had taken advantage of my generosity and didn’t consider how that would make me feel on my own special day. I mean, I didn’t even get to enjoy the meal I helped plan and looked forward to. And after taking everything, she still expected to get a slice of cake too? It just felt like too much.

I’m hurt and unsure if I overreacted. Did I handle this the right way?

—Helen