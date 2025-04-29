10 Times Husbands Went the Extra Mile for Their Pregnant Wives

13 hours ago

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey—but let’s be honest, it’s also tough. From wild cravings to mood swings, swollen feet to sleepless nights, it takes a whole lot of love, patience, and support to make it through. That’s why it’s so heartwarming to see partners step up and go above and beyond during this special time.

  • Nobody told me about the nesting phase. One time, my wife woke me up at 1:30 a.m. because “we have to label and organize the kitchen spices right now.” I spent the next hour alphabetizing everything.
    The next morning, I woke up to her screaming, “What have you done?” Confused, I walked over to her. She was trying to stifle a laugh. I had given all the spices new names and added little faces to each. She was so impressed that she wanted me to do freezer next.
  • My husband became intuitive about when the breastfeeding session just wasn’t going to take (often around the same time in the evening, certain cry from baby) and would have a bottle with formula at the ready, sometimes he would wait until I said, “Please just give her the bottle,” and other times he would take the reins and say, “Let me take her, you rest.” It was a welcome relief, to say the least. © Miss_Kate916 / Reddit
  • My husband supports me completely day and night, he brings lukewarm water to my bed, milk, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Taking shifts to take care our newborn, changes his diaper, and clothes too. Basically for straight 20 days he does everything because I was a C-section mom. And I can never ever forget this. © Quick_Parfait619 / Reddit
  • My husband was the best at this. I had a rough time in the last four weeks and spent a lot of it in bed watching TV. He would just randomly pop in with a sandwich or some tea or popcorn, just like, “Hey, do you want this?” He sent me funny memes all day, he took on all of the nesting duties and bought the things I told him I wanted for the hospital bag.
    When I ultimately had a C-section, he was so caring and did the night feeds while I pumped. Then he washed all the pump parts so I could get some sleep. Honestly, writing this makes me feel like he did too much! © Allisonwheels / Reddit
  • I had a pretty rough pregnancy and couldn’t stand to shower by about month 6. We only have a shower stall and a separate tub, so my husband got a spray attachment for the tub. He would run my bath, help me in, and (this is hands down the best part) wash my hair!
    Oh man, the hair washing was just everything to me. I was just so tired and huge, and having someone else do that for me was just the best. 10 out of 10. © chessieba / Reddit
  • My husband was doing everything around the house - cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of the dogs etc., but the thing I needed and wanted the most was for him to just sit with me as I fed the baby and hold me, hug me, rub my shoulders and be my moral support. It’s so difficult, exhausting and extremely lonely feeling. When I told him that and when he started to sit with me for feeding times, it made everything feel so much better. © browsingblonde / Reddit
  • What I needed most was my husband telling me I’m doing a good job. The emotions are so extremely hard the first six weeks, and breastfeeding amplified that even more for me. To have my husband constantly reassure me that I was doing a good job, and I’m a good mom was a massive help. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My husband does the following and it’s the best! He cleans all the bottles and pump parts at the end of the day, restocks the diaper station for the next day/takes out the diaper genie as needed, he ensures I always have snacks in my bedside cart for when I’m up late at night breastfeeding.
    I wake to feed the baby, and then I wake him when we are done so he can rock her back to sleep, and he cooks dinner most nights/meal preps stuff for me to eat during the week when he’s at work. My husband also did a great job of reminding me how much he loved me, how great of a job we were all doing, and to continue to show active affection consistently. © OGbasil78 / Reddit
  • My husband and I are in the trenches with our 9-day-old baby girl. I had to have a C-section, and I am pumping and bottle feeding her. The things my husband did and do for me while he still goes to work. He comes home and takes over...with everything for her.
    This gives me time to make dinner, shower, self-care! He keeps her until midnight, then we switch roles. This gives me time to get a good nap in before I have to tend to her from 12pm-5am. He works 6am-3.30pm. © Novel_Row_3925 / Reddit
  • Things my BF did that helped me a lot were surprised me with the pregnancy pillow, made/brought me lots of food and my favorite treats, played my favorite movies, bought me new comfy shoes (helped a ton) and just checked on me a lot (asking how I'm doing/feeling & starting conversation). © Lovecrt / Reddit

These stories are proof that a little effort can go a long way—especially when someone you love is carrying the next chapter of your lives. From custom snack stations to 2 a.m. ice cream runs, these husbands showed that love is in the details. Whether you’re an expectant parent or just someone who loves a good story about genuine care, we hope this list brought a smile to your face.

