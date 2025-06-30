7 Subtle Signs Your Body Uses to Ask for Help

Deep wrinkles might be more than just a cosmetic concern—they could be a sign of something happening beneath the surface.

In postmenopausal women, declining estrogen levels can weaken bones over time. One surprising early indicator of reduced bone density and a higher risk of fractures is the appearance of pronounced neck wrinkles. To help maintain bone strength and prevent osteoporosis, calcium and vitamin D supplements are often recommended.

These wrinkles may also point to an underactive thyroid. When thyroid function slows down, it can cause subtle changes in the skin, including increased wrinkling and dryness. Thyroid hormones also play a role in collagen production, which is essential for firm, youthful skin.

Paying attention to these early signs and consulting a healthcare provider can help detect and treat underlying issues before they become more serious.