My Husband Treats Me Like an ATM for His Parents—So I Pulled the Plug

Despite everything, I continued saving little by little, hoping to start paying off some of our debt. He knew this. And yet, a few weeks ago, I noticed nearly $500 missing from our savings.

When I confronted him, he admitted he had loaned it to his parents. That money wasn’t extra—it was already earmarked for bills. I was furious. We had a massive argument, and I made it clear that I was done with his family draining our finances.

Yesterday, I checked our account again. Another $800—gone. I couldn’t take it anymore, so I offered to get a divorce. He looked me dead in the eyes and said, “If that’s what it takes to keep my parents happy, then so be it.”