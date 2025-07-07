I Refuse to Babysit My Stepson on Our Anniversary, I Am Not His Full-Time Mom

Hi Bright Side,

We had planned an anniversary retreat to the Maldives when my husband told me his 7-year-old son would come along. I snapped, “I am not a babysitter!” After a tense argument, I decided to go solo.

While there, I was browsing my Facebook feed and froze when I saw a recent photo of my husband dining with his ex-wife at our favorite restaurant, the very place where he proposed to me. The photo was posted just 20 minutes before I saw it.

Furious, I called him and asked, “I thought your ex was devastated and in the hospital after her parents’ crash. Are you two on a romantic date?” He claimed he took her and their son there because they hadn’t eaten all day and he wanted to lighten the mood. But I didn’t see the kid in the photo. I told him I didn’t believe him and hung up.