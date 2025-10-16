The Leaning Tower of Pisa is world-renowned for its nearly 4-degree lean. It began to tilt during construction due to the soft ground that couldn’t support the structure’s weight. Starting in 1993, many lead counterweights were added, which straightened it slightly. Later, it was stabilized to the point that, for the first time in its history, the tower stopped moving. It is still slightly tilted but looks perfectly straight from certain angles.

Some people who visited it claim that it is a tourist trap and that Pisa doesn’t offer as much as other cities and towns, and that the tower isn’t as interesting as the nearby baptistery or cathedral.