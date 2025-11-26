15 Moments That Prove Quiet Kindness Still Holds the World Together

The person who lent their co-worker $150 shouldn't feel bad. Many people cannot really afford to lend someone $150 on the spur of the moment, so the co-worker was lucky to get it. Co-Worker even promised that the money would be paid back the following week. I don't mean to sound dismissive about the mother's illness and then her death, but I don't fault someone for wanting their money back. This is why I don't lend money - I give small amounts that I don't care about getting back. I only get it back if the person insists.