I Refuse to Keep Paying for My Sister’s Lavish Life—I’m Not Her Free ATM

Dear Bright Side,



My sis had a high-risk birth, and I lent her $30K for the hospital. 2 years later, she hasn’t paid a cent. When I asked, she snapped, “I work 2 jobs for my son! You think I got money?” Then she blocked me. But last week, I froze in shock when I found my sister had been buying an expensive car and even taking her son on an overseas vacation, all while pretending she couldn’t afford to pay me back. She didn’t even work 2 jobs. Turns out, she has a well-paying sales job.