The Heartbreaking Reason That Might Be Behind Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Breakup After 9 Years
It’s official: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their relationship after nearly a decade together. After weeks of quiet whispers and rumors, sources close to the couple have confirmed that the two stars have gone their separate ways. It’s a sad moment for fans who followed their love story for years, from flirty red carpet glances to becoming proud parents to their daughter, Daisy.
The couple had been together since 2016.
While they briefly split in 2017, they found their way back to each other, got engaged in 2019, and welcomed Daisy Dove in 2020. Through it all, they seemed solid. But behind the scenes, things “have been tense for months.”
According to reports, Katy and Orlando had been living apart for some time. A source told Us Weekly that the breakup didn’t come out of nowhere — it had been “a long time coming.” The tension had been building for months, and while the split is said to be friendly, it’s still incredibly emotional.
It’s hard for both of them.
Orlando recently showed up at Katy’s concert in Australia with their daughter, Daisy, just days before the news broke. At the time, it looked like they were trying to spend some time together as a family and possibly work through things. Fans were hopeful, especially seeing them side-by-side in public. But unfortunately, those efforts didn’t lead to a reunion.
Some reports suggest that pressure from Katy’s career may have added to the stress between them.
The lukewarm reaction to her recent 143 album and the challenges of being away from home during her tour were hard on her. Sources say Orlando tried to be supportive, but the tension became too much to ignore.
“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ’How do we do this?’” he told the former Daily Show host. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives — and hers is even ... it’s like a universe sometimes.”
The couple had been planning to settle down in their Montecito home, but that plan has now changed. They’re still committed to co-parenting their daughter and keeping things peaceful for her, even as they go through this major life shift.
Still, many are wondering what really pushed them apart.
Even though they’re parting ways, it’s clear that Katy and Orlando still care deeply about their daughter and want to keep things respectful. After nearly 10 years together, the end of their relationship marks the close of a meaningful chapter in both of their lives.
With Katy’s tour in full swing, the pressure of being constantly on the move, and the public response to her latest projects, some believe that the weight of her career may have played a role in the breakup. Could Katy’s booming career have been the reason their relationship couldn’t survive? For now, neither of them has spoken publicly — but the questions, and the heartbreak, remain.