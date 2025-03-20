Katy Perry Sparks Concern Among Fans Wearing Stunning Dress—She “Looks Ill”
Katy Perry is about to go on the Lifetimes tour, set to kick off in April 2025, in Mexico City. She's been promoting it on her social media accounts, and her latest post, in which she gave a shoutout to one of the iconic Cher dresses (by Bob Mackie), has stunned fans, but for all the wrong reasons.
Fans are super excited about Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour.
With The Lifetimes Tour covering many US cities, Perry will then move to Australia before returning to the US and ending her global tour in November with stops in South America and Europe. With a total of 83 concerts, this is her first tour in 7 years, and enough to send fans of her music over the moon.
Perry also captioned her latest post to create even more of a buzz, “T minus 37 days till this bedazzled butterfly takes flight on The Lifetimes Tour! Are you READY?!”
Fans couldn't help but comment in sheer joy, “Spread those wings and fly, beauty. Can’t wait to dance.” Another fan exclaimed, “I still can't believe I'm going to see you for the first time.”
Perry will be joined by Rebecca Black on the show, and the two did a hilarious skit for social media. Black was seen wearing what can only be called huge chest extensions, pretending that everything was normal. Fans appreciated Perry's “undefeated face card” and expressions as she blinked multiple times in surprise, before asking Black to join her on her tour.
One Instagram user had to ask, “Help, how did you keep a straight face while filming this??”
The excitement for the tour is tangible, but Perry's latest photographs are sparking concern among her fans.
Katy Perry also left some concerned about her leaner look.
Fellow music icon Nicole Scherzinger was quick to applaud the homage to Cher via the Bob Mackie-like outfit that Perry wore, writing, “Yaaaas she’s giving Cher!!!😍❤️✨.” A fan seconded this with the comment, “my first thought was Bob Mackie.”
Jessica Simpson also sent her a fire emoji, showing support. From thereon, some fans seemed more concerned about her thinness, one going so far as to comment, “I’m ready to see you eat a steak or nice burger. You look very overworked and underweight. Concerned human.” Another social media user felt, “Oh dear. Looks ill.”
Others also thought she looked too thin, asking, “Girl, why so skinnnnny?”
Of course, for every comment on her newfound leanness, there were several others that praised Perry's beauty, fashion sense, and music. Others showed excitement about attending her tour. Just as Perry is creating a buzz, so is Miley Cyrus, although for a different reason.