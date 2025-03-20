Katy Perry Sparks Concern Among Fans Wearing Stunning Dress—She “Looks Ill”

With The Lifetimes Tour covering many US cities, Perry will then move to Australia before returning to the US and ending her global tour in November with stops in South America and Europe. With a total of 83 concerts, this is her first tour in 7 years, and enough to send fans of her music over the moon.



Perry also captioned her latest post to create even more of a buzz, “T minus 37 days till this bedazzled butterfly takes flight on The Lifetimes Tour! Are you READY?!”



Fans couldn't help but comment in sheer joy, “Spread those wings and fly, beauty. Can’t wait to dance.” Another fan exclaimed, “I still can't believe I'm going to see you for the first time.”