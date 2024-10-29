Zendaya Rocks Cher’s Iconic Bob Mackie Look, Leaving Fans With a Curious Question

Zendaya is often one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet, and knows how to make an effortless statement. She paid homage to Cher in the best way, by harnessing her iconic 1972 Bob Mackie look in a barely there outfit that caught her fans' eyes, but left them with a somewhat pertinent question.

Everett Collection/Everett Collection/East News , Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Earlier in October 2024, Zendaya attended the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to induct Cher. She paid the perfect homage to the 78-year-old singer, by donning a golden, naked dress. This was a vintage Bob Mackie design from 2001, closely resembling a golden gown that Cher wore in 1972, by the same designer. As Zendaya inducted Cher into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she said, "It's impossible to measure the influence Cher has had, and continues to have, on every one of us... as you can see," laughingly pointing out her tribute dress, which made the audience laugh and cheer for the Spider-Man star. Zendaya continued with plenty of more complimentary words for Cher, who later took the stage to accept the induction, and also performed her hit song, Believe with Dua Lipa.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Unlike Cher's beaded dress, Zendaya's gown bore a twisted halter-neck with an open bodice with golden straps crisscrossing across her abdomen. It was slung really low on her hips, and also had a high slit up the center. In a stunning beige, Zendaya's sheer dress came bearing beads, crystals and other glittering jewels. She was styled by Law Roach, and strode onto the red carpet clad in a white silk trench coat with dramatic lines and shimmer to match the dress. Much like Cher's original look, Zendaya wore her hair straight and donned light makeup. Her stylist, Law Roach, also shared a video of her red carpet walk. Fans were clearly in awe, writing comments like, "Someone pick me up off the floor" and "Incredible - my jaw dropped!"

That said, it seems one fan went deeper than just the dress, and raised a valid question. Given how the skirt of the gown dipped daringly low, one fan seemed genuinely confused, asking, "I honestly want to know what kind of undergarment you wear with this? 🤔 Interesting." The answers ranged from the practical "pasties" to the hilarious "Band-Aid!" Clearly, though, fans were in awe of Zendaya and Cher's iconic legacy, as one commented, "Love this shout out to Cher, another stunning look from Zendaya."

With Cher continuing to rock the world in general, and Zendaya firmly established as a rising star in Hollywood, and the red carpet, fans continue to expect more such fashion statements from them.