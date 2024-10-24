We Have Ranked Stylish Celebrities at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles just hosted its fourth annual Gala. Despite being a newer event on the fashion and film circuit, it has quickly established itself as one of the most glamorous and star-studded gatherings of the year—this edition certainly lived up to that reputation. Below, we present a countdown of our top 10 best-dressed stars of the evening.

10th

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Selena Gomez dazzled in a custom suede Alaïa gown that showcased a fitted bodice and an eye-catching fishtail silhouette, complemented by a leather bustier peeking through. She completed her outfit with stunning jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

9th

Kendall Jenner stunned in a velvet Schiaparelli gown that showcased an intricately designed cut-out halterneck bodice. She completed her look with glamorous blonde curls reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

8th

Gal Gadot opted for a floral dress from Loewe featuring a Victorian lampshade silhouette. She completed her look with mint green pumps embellished with details, along with a platinum necklace set with green tourmalines from Tiffany & Co., including diamond earrings and a bracelet.

7th

Olivia Wilde chose a green lace dress by Erdem, featuring a voluminous skirt that flared from the hips and fell just above her ankles. She accessorized the look with elegant jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

6th

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a radiant halterneck dress by Saint Laurent, accentuated by a bold statement necklace from Tiffany & Co.

5th

Demi Moore lit up the event in a stunning backless gown by Prada, crafted entirely from mirrored sequins. The floor-length dress showcased a plunging V-neckline and was supported by thick straps over her shoulders.

4th

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Kirsten Dunst opted for an elegant Gucci gown featuring a dramatic cape and a train, rendered in a timeless chocolate-brown hue.

3rd

Kaia Gerber embraced a vintage vibe for her red-carpet appearance, opting for a 1997 Givenchy Couture gown. The dress paid homage to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look in My Fair Lady. She completed her ensemble with an elegant white gold and diamond ring by De Beers.

2nd

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Kim Kardashian turned to the Mugler archives in a structured white corset paired with a coordinating hooded coat from the French label’s spring 1998 couture collection. She completed her ensemble with a diamond necklace and chic PVC peep-toe heels.

1st

Kylie Jenner showcased her figure in a vintage Mugler gown from 1998. The sleeveless top featured sheer fabric adorned with a cup for modesty, all beneath a cascade of clear sequins. The black skirt started above her waist, creating striking cutouts over her hips. For the event, she styled her dark hair in long waves draped over one shoulder, allowing her green earrings to take center stage. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for a nude manicure and a perfectly applied pink lip, maintaining her signature style.

