We Ranked 15 Emmy Awards 2024 Looks From the Modest to the Sexiest

Awards season is in full swing with the recent Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday, marking the third major red-carpet event in just eight days. Celebrities, as usual, were stunned at the event showing their best looks that we decided to rank.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News
Suki Waterhouse looked incredibly stunning with her tailored outfit showing her cute baby bump. Recently she and her partnerRobert Pattinson, who have been together for 5 years, announced that they are expecting their first child.
Preview photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News