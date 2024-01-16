We Ranked 15 Emmy Awards 2024 Looks From the Modest to the Sexiest

People
19 hours ago

Awards season is in full swing with the recent Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday, marking the third major red-carpet event in just eight days. Celebrities, as usual, were stunned at the event showing their best looks that we decided to rank.

15. Maya Edelman

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

14. Jennifer Coolidge

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

13. Aubrey Plaza

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

12. Simona Tabasco

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

11. Sarah Snook

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

10. Abby Elliott

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

9. Ellie Heydon

Ashley Landis/Associated Press/East News

8. Katherine Heigl

Ashley Landis/Associated Press/East News

7. Aja Naomi King

Dan Steinberg/Invision/East News

6. Meghann Fahy

Ashley Landis/Associated Press/East News

5. Dominique Fishback

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

4. Selena Gomez

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

3. Emma Brooks

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

2. Niecy Nash

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

1. Suki Waterhouse

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Suki Waterhouse looked incredibly stunning with her tailored outfit showing her cute baby bump. Recently she and her partner Robert Pattinson, who have been together for 5 years, announced that they are expecting their first child.

